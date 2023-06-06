NEWS RELEASE

June 6, 2023

TILL CAPITAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL FILING DELAYED, CEASE TRADE ORDER ISSUED

British Columbia, Canada, June 6, 2023: Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TIL) ("Till") announces that a cease trade order has been issued in respect of trading in Till's securities by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions as Till did not file its interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis and certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (the "Q1 Filings") by the May 30, 2023 filing deadline.

Till is in the process of adopting International Financial Reporting Standards 17, Insurance Contracts ("IFRS 17"), which became effective January 1, 2023 with a transition date of January 1, 2022. The adoption of IFRS 17 affects the timing of earnings recognition for the insurance contracts and the carrying amount of insurance contract assets and liabilities for Till's subsidiary Omega General Insurance Company, as well as requiring changes in presentation and disclosure. IFRS 17 must be applied retrospectively to each group of insurance contracts as if IFRS 17 had always applied, and as a result, comparative information must be restated.

Adopting IFRS 17 has been more time-consuming than Till had anticipated, and as a result, the Q1 Filings were not filed by the May 30, 2023 deadline. Till currently anticipates the Q1 Filings will be made before June 30, 2023.

Till Capital Corporation

Till Capital Corporation, through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, owns 512,798 common shares of Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV). Till is also a partial owner of IG Tintic LLC, a private company which owns a 1% net smelter return royalty on the East Tintic Mining District near Eureka, Utah, and of IG Far East LLC, a private company with the controlling interest in a joint venture that owns the Durmin gold property in the Russian Far East. Till Capital Corporation is also the majority shareholder of Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) and owns various mineral royalties.

Till Capital Corporation is also the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. which owns Omega General Insurance Company, a Canadian insurance company offering innovative and customized insurance industry solutions, including fronting and run-off services for insurers/reinsurers, within the Canadian marketplace. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. also operates Focus Group Inc., a consulting and project management company servicing the local and international needs of its Property Casualty Insurance clients.

