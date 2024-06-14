NEWS RELEASE

TSXV: TIL

June 13, 2024

NR 24-08

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILING UPDATE

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 13, 2024: Till Capital Corporation (TSX-V:TIL) ("Till" or "Company") provides an update on the filing of its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and certain related filings, and the filing of its interim financial statements and certain related filings for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Till previously announced that on April 30, 2024, Till was required to file:

audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 as required by Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ; management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements, as required by Part 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ; and CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements, as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the " required filings ").

Till continues to work to complete the required filings, and currently anticipates the required filings will be completed in the next several days.

As the Company disclosed in its prior news releases, the sale of Till's wholly-owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. was completed on October 12, 2023. The audit of Omega's transition to IFRS 17 in 2023 is proving to be more time-consuming than Till had expected. Till expected to be in a position to complete an audit in time to meet the April 30, 2024 filing deadline, but it became apparent on April 22, 2024 that Till will require additional time.

In light of those circumstances, the Company applied to and received from the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, the imposition of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") throughout the duration of the default. The MCTO restricts trading in securities of the Company by the CEO and CFO of the Company until such time as the required filings have been made by the Company and the MCTO is no longer in effect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other persons to trade in the securities of the Company.

For the same reasons, the filing of Till's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 is delayed, Till's filing of its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is also delayed. Till currently anticipates filing financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and related MD&A in approximately mid to late June 2024.

The Company will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements. The Company also confirms