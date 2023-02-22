Till Capital : Announces Shareholder Approval for Sale of Omega Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Till Capital Corporation is also the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. which owns Omega General Insurance Company, a Canadian insurance company offering innovative and customized insurance industry solutions, including fronting and run-off services for insurers/reinsurers, within the Canadian marketplace. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. also operates Focus Group Inc., a consulting and project management company servicing the local and international needs of its Property Casualty Insurance clients.

Till Capital Corporation, through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries, owns the Springer Tungsten Mine & Mill near Winnemucca, Nevada and 755,913 common shares of Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV). Till is also a partial owner of IG Tintic LLC, a private company which owns a 1% net smelter return royalty on the East Tintic Mining District near Eureka, Utah, and of IG Far East LLC, a private company with the controlling interest in a joint venture that owns the Durmin gold property in the Russian Far East. Till Capital Corporation is also the majority shareholder of Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) and owns various mineral royalties.

As initially announced on June 21, 2021 and disclosed in subsequent updates, Accelerant Holdings agreed to pay Till an aggregate purchase price of 1.15 times the book value of Omega as of closing, or approximately Cdn$13,126,000 as of September 30, 2022, in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Omega. The parties require various regulatory approvals including the approval of Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI") prior to closing, and presently anticipate those approvals will be received before the end of the second quarter of 2023.

British Columbia, Canada, February 22, 2023: Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TIL) ("Till"), is pleased to announce it has received approval in writing from more than 50% of Till's shareholders for the sale of Till's 100% owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Omega") to Accelerant Holdings.

For additional information:

Till Capital Corporation 208-635-5415info@tillcap.com

