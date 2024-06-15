This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Till Capital or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or

The Till Capital shares are restricted voting shares, whereby no single shareholder of Till Capital is able to exercise voting rights for more than 9.9% of the voting rights of the total issued and outstanding Till Capital shares (the "9.9% Restriction"). However, if any one shareholder of Till Capital beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, more than 50% of the issued and outstanding Till Capital shares, the 9.9% Restriction will cease to apply to the Till Capital shares.

Till Capital Corporation, through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, owns 466,555 common shares of Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV). Till Capital is also a partial owner of IG Tintic LLC, a private company which owns a 1% net smelter return royalty on the East Tintic Mining District near Eureka, Utah. Till Capital Corporation is also the majority shareholder of Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) and owns various mineral royalties.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 14, 2024: Till Capital Corporation (TSX-V:TIL) ("Till" or "Company") further to its news release of June 13, 2024, Till advises that it has filed its financial statements and related filings for the year ended December 31, 2023. Till expects to file its interim financial statements and certain related filings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 by mid to late June 2024.

