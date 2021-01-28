Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Till Capital Corporation    TIL   CA8867901040

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION

(TIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Till Capital : Grants Incentive Stock Options

01/28/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

TSXV: TIL

January 28, 2021

NR 21-02

www.tillcap.com

TILL CAPITAL GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

British Columbia, Canada, January 28, 2021: Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TIL) ("Till") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and employees of Till in accordance with Till's existing stock option plan. The incentive stock options vest over two years and may be exercised at a price of CDN$12.00 per option for a period of four years from the date of grant.

Till's stock option plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, Till has 311,000 stock options issued, representing 9.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

Till Capital Corporation

Brian P. Lupien

Chief Executive Officer

Till Capital Corporation

208-635-5415

www.tillcap.com

The TSX Venture Exchange or any other regulatory authority has not reviewed, and does not accept responsibility for, the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Till Capital Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 22:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION
05:59pTILL CAPITAL : Grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
01/26TILL CAPITAL : Corporate Update
PU
2020TILL CAPITAL : Silver Predator Corp. Announces the Withdrawal of the LOI for the..
PU
2020TILL CAPITAL : Increases Investment in IG TINTIC
PU
2020TILL CAPITAL : Increases Ivestment in IG TINTIC LLC
PU
2020TILL CAPITAL : Announces Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020TILL CAPITAL : Silver Predator Corp. Announces Signing of Letter of Intent with ..
PU
2020TILL CAPITAL CORP : oration - Asset Update
AQ
2020TILL CAPITAL : Asset Update
PU
2020TILL CAPITAL : Announces Postponement of Certain Filings and Reliance on CSA Ins..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,16 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,56 M - -
Net cash 2019 4,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 16,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -3,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Till Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian P. Lupien Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan S. Danson Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Ying Zhu Chief Financial Officer, Controller & Treasurer
Wayne Kauth Independent Director
William A. Lupien Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION65.76%17
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.89%35 873
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.62%35 210
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION0.53%33 603
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-0.69%32 393
SAMPO OYJ2.29%23 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ