January 28, 2021
TILL CAPITAL GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS
British Columbia, Canada, January 28, 2021: Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TIL) ("Till") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and employees of Till in accordance with Till's existing stock option plan. The incentive stock options vest over two years and may be exercised at a price of CDN$12.00 per option for a period of four years from the date of grant.
Till's stock option plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, Till has 311,000 stock options issued, representing 9.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital.
