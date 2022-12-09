Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Till Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIL   CA8867901040

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION

(TIL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:49 2022-12-05 pm EST
5.440 CAD   +0.93%
12/09Till Capital : Raises US$500,000 in Convertible Note Placement
PU
11/17Till Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/12Till Capital : Announces Termination of Memorandum of Understading for the Sale of the Springer Tungsten Mine and Mill
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Till Capital : Raises US$500,000 in Convertible Note Placement

12/09/2022 | 07:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

TSXV: TIL

December 9, 2022

NR 22-09

www.tillcap.com

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION RAISES US$500,000 IN CONVERTIBLE NOTE PLACEMENT

British Columbia, Canada, December 9, 2022: Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TIL) ("Till"), is pleased to announce that it has raised US$500,000 (Can$675,000) from the issuance of a convertible note to an arm's length purchaser (the "Convertible Note").

The Convertible Note matures on December 6, 2023 and bears interest of i) 1.25% per month up to and including March 6, 2023, compounded ii) 1.75% per month from March 7, 2023 to June 6, 2023, compounded and iii) 2% per month from June 7, 2023 to maturity, compounded. The Convertible Note is convertible into common shares of Till on maturity at the holder's option at the greater of i) the 30-day VWAP prior to maturity and ii) $5.47. Interest accrued on the Convertible Note may be paid in shares at the election of the holder but will be subject to TSXV approval at the time of such election, including approval of the price at which such shares may be issued.

The Convertible Note and any shares issued in payment of interest are subject to a four-month resale restriction from their respective dates of issuance, which in the case of the Convertible Note will conclude on April 9, 2023.

Proceeds from the sale of the Convertible Note will be used by Till to finance its general operating expenses.

Reported by:

Brian P. Lupien

Chief Executive Officer

Till Capital Corporation

Till Capital Corporation, through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries, owns the Springer Tungsten Mine & Mill near Winnemucca, Nevada and 755,913 common shares of Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV). Till is also a partial owner of IG Tintic LLC, a private company which owns a 1% net smelter return royalty on the East Tintic Mining District near Eureka, Utah, and of IG Far East LLC, a private company with the controlling interest in a joint venture that owns the Durmin gold property in the Russian Far East. Till Capital Corporation is also the majority shareholder of Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) and owns various mineral royalties.

Till Capital Corporation is also the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. which owns Omega General Insurance Company, a Canadian insurance company offering innovative and customized insurance industry solutions, including fronting and run-off services for insurers/reinsurers, within the Canadian marketplace. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. also operates Focus Group Inc., a consulting and

project management company servicing the local and international needs of its Property Casualty Insurance clients.

For additional information:

Till Capital Corporation 208-635-5415 info@tillcap.com

Cautionary Note

At this time, Till has no current plans to provide earnings guidance due to the volatility of investment returns.

The Till Capital shares are restricted voting shares, whereby no single shareholder of Till Capital is able to exercise voting rights for more than 9.9% of the voting rights of the total issued and outstanding Till Capital shares (the "9.9% Restriction"). However, if any one shareholder of Till Capital beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, more than 50% of the issued and outstanding Till Capital shares, the 9.9% Restriction will cease to apply to the Till Capital shares.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Till Capital or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Trading in the securities of Till Capital should be considered speculative.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Till will obtain from them. In particular, Till cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and that there can be no assurance at this time that the proposed transactions will be completed in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause Till's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond Till's control. Till does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

Till Capital Corporation published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 00:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION
12/09Till Capital : Raises US$500,000 in Convertible Note Placement
PU
11/17Till Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
10/12Till Capital : Announces Termination of Memorandum of Understading for the Sale of the Spr..
PU
10/12An unknown private company cancelled the acquisitio..
CI
09/23Till Capital Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on September 17, 2021, has expired.
CI
09/14Till Capital Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 253,600 shares, representing 7..
CI
09/14Till Capital Corporation's Board intends to launch an Equity Buyback.
CI
09/14Till Capital Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/25Tranche Update on Till Capital Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September..
CI
08/25Till Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,76 M - -
Net income 2021 4,81 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 12,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -18,6x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Till Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian P. Lupien Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wei Ying Zhu Chief Financial Officer
John Terry Rickard Director
Scott D. McLeod Director
James George Rickards Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION3.62%13
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.94%46 258
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.00%43 992
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.31.13%41 134
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.52%34 485
SAMPO OYJ11.21%26 669