Till Capital : Raises US$500,000 in Convertible Note Placement

December 9, 2022

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION RAISES US$500,000 IN CONVERTIBLE NOTE PLACEMENT

British Columbia, Canada, December 9, 2022: Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TIL) ("Till"), is pleased to announce that it has raised US$500,000 (Can$675,000) from the issuance of a convertible note to an arm's length purchaser (the "Convertible Note").

The Convertible Note matures on December 6, 2023 and bears interest of i) 1.25% per month up to and including March 6, 2023, compounded ii) 1.75% per month from March 7, 2023 to June 6, 2023, compounded and iii) 2% per month from June 7, 2023 to maturity, compounded. The Convertible Note is convertible into common shares of Till on maturity at the holder's option at the greater of i) the 30-day VWAP prior to maturity and ii) $5.47. Interest accrued on the Convertible Note may be paid in shares at the election of the holder but will be subject to TSXV approval at the time of such election, including approval of the price at which such shares may be issued.

The Convertible Note and any shares issued in payment of interest are subject to a four-month resale restriction from their respective dates of issuance, which in the case of the Convertible Note will conclude on April 9, 2023.

Proceeds from the sale of the Convertible Note will be used by Till to finance its general operating expenses.

Reported by:

Brian P. Lupien

Chief Executive Officer

Till Capital Corporation

Till Capital Corporation, through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries, owns the Springer Tungsten Mine & Mill near Winnemucca, Nevada and 755,913 common shares of Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV). Till is also a partial owner of IG Tintic LLC, a private company which owns a 1% net smelter return royalty on the East Tintic Mining District near Eureka, Utah, and of IG Far East LLC, a private company with the controlling interest in a joint venture that owns the Durmin gold property in the Russian Far East. Till Capital Corporation is also the majority shareholder of Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) and owns various mineral royalties.

Till Capital Corporation is also the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. which owns Omega General Insurance Company, a Canadian insurance company offering innovative and customized insurance industry solutions, including fronting and run-off services for insurers/reinsurers, within the Canadian marketplace. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. also operates Focus Group Inc., a consulting and