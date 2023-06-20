Till Capital : Reports Cease Trade Order Lifted

The Till Capital shares are restricted voting shares, whereby no single shareholder of Till Capital is able to exercise voting rights for more than 9.9% of the voting rights of the total issued and outstanding Till Capital shares (the "9.9% Restriction"). However, if any one shareholder of Till Capital beneficially owns, or

Till Capital Corporation is also the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. which owns Omega General Insurance Company, a Canadian insurance company offering innovative and customized insurance industry solutions, including fronting and run-off services for insurers/reinsurers, within the Canadian marketplace. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. also operates Focus Group Inc., a consulting and project management company servicing the local and international needs of its Property Casualty Insurance clients.

Till Capital Corporation, through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, owns 512,798 common shares of Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV). Till is also a partial owner of IG Tintic LLC, a private company which owns a 1% net smelter return royalty on the East Tintic Mining District near Eureka, Utah, and of IG Far East LLC, a private company with the controlling interest in a joint venture that owns the Durmin gold property in the Russian Far East. Till Capital Corporation is also the majority shareholder of Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) and owns various mineral royalties.

British Columbia, Canada, June 20, 2023: Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TIL) ("Till") announces that a cease trade order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 5, 2023 has been revoked, and trading in Till's shares will be reinstated on the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The cease trade order was issued due to a delay in Till's filing of its first-quarter financial statements caused by extra time needed to report changes from the adoption of IFRS 9 and 17. The financial statements were subsequently filed on June 13, 2023, and are available on SEDAR.

exercises control or direction over, more than 50% of the issued and outstanding Till Capital shares, the 9.9% Restriction will cease to apply to the Till Capital shares.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Till will obtain from them. In particular, Till cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and that there can be no assurance at this time that the proposed transactions will be completed in the manner noted above or at all. These forward- looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause Till's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond Till's control. Till does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

