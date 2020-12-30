Till Capital : Silver Predator Corp. Announces the Withdrawal of the LOI for the Purchase of the Taylor Silver Property

NEWS RELEASE

TSXV: SPD

December 30, 2020

NR 20-03

www.silverpredator.com

Silver Predator Corp. Announces the Withdrawal of the LOI

for the Purchase of the Taylor Silver Property

Hayden, Idaho, December 30, 2020: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") previously announced the signing of a nonbinding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with S2 Capital Group ("S2") to acquire from Silver Predator a series of certain mining claims located in White Pine County in the State of Nevada, commonly referred to as the Taylor Silver Property (the "Property"). The deadline having passed, the Company announces that it has withdrawn from the LOI. The Company thanks S2 for their interest in the Taylor property.

Silver Predator Corp.

Silver Predator is a mining exploration company, with properties in the western US. In addition to the Taylor Silver Project, the Company holds the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, Idaho, and the Cordero, Cornucopia and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada.

For additional information:

Nathan A. Tewalt

Chairman

208-635-5415info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com

or

John T. Rickard

Chief Executive Officer