Till Capital : Silver Predator Corp. Announces the Withdrawal of the LOI for the Purchase of the Taylor Silver Property

NEWS RELEASE
TSXV: SPD
December 30, 2020
NR 20-03
www.silverpredator.com
Silver Predator Corp. Announces the Withdrawal of the LOI
for the Purchase of the Taylor Silver Property
Hayden, Idaho, December 30, 2020: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") previously announced the signing of a nonbinding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with S2 Capital Group ("S2") to acquire from Silver Predator a series of certain mining claims located in White Pine County in the State of Nevada, commonly referred to as the Taylor Silver Property (the "Property"). The deadline having passed, the Company announces that it has withdrawn from the LOI. The Company thanks S2 for their interest in the Taylor property.
Silver Predator Corp.
Silver Predator is a mining exploration company, with properties in the western US. In addition to the Taylor Silver Project, the Company holds the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, Idaho, and the Cordero, Cornucopia and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada.
For additional information:
Nathan A. Tewalt
Chairman
208-635-5415info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com
or
John T. Rickard
Chief Executive Officer
-
635-5415info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Till Capital Corporation published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:34:06 UTC