Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Till Capital Corporation    TIL   CA8867901040

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION

(TIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Till Capital : Silver Predator Corp. Announces the Withdrawal of the LOI for the Purchase of the Taylor Silver Property

12/30/2020 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

TSXV: SPD

December 30, 2020

NR 20-03

www.silverpredator.com

Silver Predator Corp. Announces the Withdrawal of the LOI

for the Purchase of the Taylor Silver Property

Hayden, Idaho, December 30, 2020: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") previously announced the signing of a nonbinding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with S2 Capital Group ("S2") to acquire from Silver Predator a series of certain mining claims located in White Pine County in the State of Nevada, commonly referred to as the Taylor Silver Property (the "Property"). The deadline having passed, the Company announces that it has withdrawn from the LOI. The Company thanks S2 for their interest in the Taylor property.

Silver Predator Corp.

Silver Predator is a mining exploration company, with properties in the western US. In addition to the Taylor Silver Project, the Company holds the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, Idaho, and the Cordero, Cornucopia and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada.

For additional information:

Nathan A. Tewalt

Chairman

208-635-5415info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com

or

John T. Rickard

Chief Executive Officer

  1. 635-5415info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Till Capital Corporation published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:34:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION
05:35pTILL CAPITAL : Silver Predator Corp. Announces the Withdrawal of the LOI for the..
PU
12/24TILL CAPITAL : Increases Investment in IG TINTIC
PU
12/23TILL CAPITAL : Increases Ivestment in IG TINTIC LLC
PU
12/17TILL CAPITAL : Announces Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/02TILL CAPITAL : Silver Predator Corp. Announces Signing of Letter of Intent with ..
PU
10/06TILL CAPITAL CORP : oration - Asset Update
AQ
10/05TILL CAPITAL : Asset Update
PU
05/21TILL CAPITAL : Announces Postponement of Certain Filings and Reliance on CSA Ins..
PU
05/07TILL CAPITAL : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
05/01TILL CAPITAL : Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,16 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,56 M - -
Net cash 2019 4,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,95 M 10,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -3,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Till Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian P. Lupien Chief Executive Officer
Alan S. Danson Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Ying Zhu Chief Financial Officer, Controller & Treasurer
Wayne Kauth Independent Director
William A. Lupien Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION100.00%10
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.25%36 243
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.02%35 045
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.38%32 693
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-27.61%32 014
SAMPO OYJ-10.59%23 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ