Till Capital : Announces Amendment to Option Agreement with Phenom Resources

Till Capital Corporation is also the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. which owns Omega General Insurance Company, a Canadian insurance company offering innovative and customized insurance industry solutions, including fronting and run-off services for insurers/reinsurers, within the Canadian marketplace. Omega Insurance Holdings Inc. also wholly owns Focus Group Inc., a

Till Capital Corporation, through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries, owns the Springer Tungsten Mine & Mill near Winnemucca, Nevada and is a partial owner of IG Tintic LLC, a private company which, through a U.S. subsidiary, controls a substantial land package of surface and mineral rights in the East Tintic Mining District near Eureka, Utah, and of IG Far East LLC, a private company with the controlling interest in a joint venture that owns the Durmin gold property in the Russian Far East. Till Capital Corporation is also the majority shareholder of Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) and owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements.

British Columbia, Canada, July 6, 2021: Till Capital Corporation (TSXV: TIL) ("Till"), is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an amendment to the Carlin Vanadium property option agreement which previously allowed Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (formerly First Vanadium Corp., "Phenom" or "Optionee") to buy-outthe 2% NSR royalty granted to Till subsidiary Golden Predator US Holding Corp, ("GPUS") for US$4,000,000, at the same time the Optionee exercises the purchase option and acquires 100% in the property. To exercise the option, Optionee was required to pay GPUS US$1,900,000 by June 30, 2022. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Optionee has agreed to pay half of the final cash payment for the option exercise (US$955,000) to GPUS by July 30, 2021, with the balance (US$955,000) being due by June 30, 2022. Phenom also agreed to issue 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants to GPUS within 3 business days of receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval to the amended agreement, with each warrant being exercisable for one common share at a price of CAD$0.75 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of issue of the warrants. The parties further agreed that if Optionee wishes to purchase the NSR royalty, it must do so by paying GPUS US$4,000,000 by June 30, 2023. Optionee, in its sole discretion, may extend that deadline on an annual basis for up to 4 additional years, by paying GPUS an additional US$250,000 per year on or before June 30 of each year, commencing June 30, 2023, resulting in the latest possible payment deadline being June 30, 2027. The amended agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

consulting and project management company servicing the local and international needs of its Property Casualty Insurance clients. A Share Purchase Agreement for the sale of Omega Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its two subsidiaries was announced on June 21, 2021.

