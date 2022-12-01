Tilly's, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Operating Results Introduces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Outlook
12/01/2022 | 04:07pm EST
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended October 29, 2022.
"Our third quarter performance was better than we expected and we entered the fourth quarter with reduced inventory per square foot compared to last year," commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although our November comparable net sales results were weaker than we expected, we saw an improved relative trend during the Black Friday weekend compared to earlier in the month. We are being cautious in our expectations for the fourth quarter, but believe we have the strategies in place to achieve improved performance in fiscal 2023."
Operating Results Overview
It should be noted that the Company's operating results for the comparative periods last year were fueled by unprecedented pent-up consumer demand and the impact of stimulus payments resulting from the pandemic, producing Company-record results for net sales, gross margin, operating income and earnings per share for the third quarter and first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2021.
Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Operating Results Overview
The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended October 29, 2022 versus the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended October 30, 2021.
Total net sales were $177.8 million, a decrease of $28.2 million or 13.7%, compared to $206.1 million last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce ("e-com"), decreased by 14.9%.
Net sales from physical stores were $141.5 million, a decrease of $23.7 million or 14.4%, compared to $165.3 million last year with a comparable store net sales decrease of 15.8%. Net sales from physical stores represented 79.6% of total net sales compared to 80.2% of total net sales last year. The Company ended the third quarter with 247 total stores compared to 243 total stores at the end of the third quarter last year.
Net sales from e-com were $36.3 million, a decrease of $4.5 million or 11.1%, compared to $40.8 million last year. E-com net sales represented 20.4% of total net sales compared to 19.8% of total net sales last year.
Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $54.6 million, or 30.7% of net sales, compared to $76.7 million, or 37.2% of net sales, last year. Buying, distribution and occupancy costs deleveraged by 360 basis points collectively due to carrying these costs against a significantly lower level of net sales this year. Product margins declined by 300 basis points primarily due to an increased markdown rate compared to last year, during which we experienced record full price selling with an abnormally low markdown rate.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $48.3 million, or 27.1% of net sales, compared to $47.7 million, or 23.2% of net sales, last year. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily attributable to the impact of wage inflation on store and corporate payroll expenses as well as operating 4 net additional stores compared to last year.
Operating income was $6.3 million, or 3.6% of net sales, compared to $29.0 million, or 14.1% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.
Income tax expense was $1.8 million, or 26.3% of pre-tax income, compared to $8.2 million, or 28.1% of pre-tax income, last year.
Net income was $5.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, last year. Weighted average diluted shares were 30.0 million this year compared to 31.4 million last year.
The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2022 ended October 29, 2022 versus the first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2021 ended October 30, 2021.
Total net sales were $491.9 million, a decrease of $79.3 million or 13.9%, compared to $571.2 million last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-com, decreased by 14.9%.
Net sales from physical stores were $396.1 million, a decrease of $61.4 million or 13.4%, compared to $457.6 million last year with a comparable store net sales decrease of 14.7%. Net sales from stores represented 80.5% of total net sales compared to 80.1% of total net sales last year.
Net sales from e-com were $95.8 million, a decrease of $17.8 million or 15.7%, compared to $113.6 million last year. E-com net sales represented 19.5% of total net sales compared to 19.9% of total net sales last year.
Gross profit including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $150.4 million, or 30.6% of net sales, compared to $206.3 million, or 36.1% of net sales, last year. Buying, distribution and occupancy costs deleveraged by 300 basis points collectively despite being $0.9 million lower than last year due to carrying these costs against a significantly lower level of net sales this year. Product margins declined by 250 basis points primarily due to an increased markdown rate compared to last year, during which we experienced record full price selling with an abnormally low markdown rate.
SG&A expenses were $137.8 million, or 28.0% of net sales, compared to $136.0 million, or 23.8% of net sales, last year. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily attributable to the impact of wage inflation on store payroll and operating 4 net additional stores compared to last year, as well as increased software as a service cost.
Operating income was $12.6 million, or 2.6% of net sales, compared to $70.3 million, or 12.3% of net sales, last year.
Income tax expense was $3.7 million, or 27.2% of pre-tax income, compared to $17.9 million, or 25.5% of pre-tax income, last year.
Net income was $9.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $52.2 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, last year. Weighted average diluted shares were 30.4 million this year compared to 31.0 million last year.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of October 29, 2022, the Company had $105.8 million of cash and marketable securities and no debt outstanding compared to $155.6 million and no debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter last year. Since the end of last year's third quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to stockholders of $30.9 million in December 2021 and repurchased 1,258,330 shares of its common stock for a total of $10.9 million pursuant to its previously-announced stock repurchase program.
The Company ended the third quarter with inventories per square foot down 6.9% compared to last year, a significant improvement from being up 4.1% relative to last year at the end of this year's second quarter.
Total year-to-date capital expenditures at the end of the third quarter were $11.9 million this year compared to $10.9 million last year. For fiscal 2022 as a whole, the Company expects its total capital expenditures to be approximately $19 million inclusive of 11 new store openings.
Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Outlook
Total comparable net sales through November 29, 2022, including both physical stores and e-com, decreased by 18.5% relative to the comparable period last year. For Thanksgiving weekend, Thursday through Cyber Monday, total comparable net sales decreased by 13.4% compared to last year. Based on these results, current and historical trends, and anticipating that fourth quarter sales performance will revert to a more traditional holiday cadence, including being the largest sales quarter of the year, the Company currently estimates that its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net sales will be in the range of approximately $183 million to $188 million. The Company currently expects SG&A expenses to be in the range of approximately $54 million to $55 million, pre-tax income to be in the range of approximately $0.8 million to $2.6 million, and estimated income tax rate to be approximately 27%. The Company currently expects its earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.06 based on estimated weighted average diluted shares of approximately 29.9 million. This compares to $204.5 million in net sales and $0.38 in earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of last year.
The current business environment remains subject to many unpredictable risks and uncertainties including with respect to, among others, the current inflationary environment, continuing supply chain difficulties, labor challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical concerns, and how consumer behavior may change relative to any of these factors as well as last year's historical anomalies of pent-up demand coming out of pandemic-related restrictions and federal stimulus payments. As a result, the Company's estimates concerning its projected business performance may change at any time and there can be no guarantee that the Company's current estimates will be accurate.
Fiscal 2023 Capital Expenditure Plans
The Company currently expects its total capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 not to exceed $25 million, inclusive of up to 15 new stores and upgrades to certain distribution and information technology systems.
Conference Call Information
About Tillys
Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 249 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
October 29,
2022
January 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,786
$
42,201
$
59,392
Marketable securities
29,985
97,027
96,237
Receivables
11,352
6,705
8,881
Merchandise inventories
81,589
65,645
86,692
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,036
16,400
9,682
Total current assets
214,748
227,978
260,884
Operating lease assets
222,664
216,508
226,547
Property and equipment, net
51,279
47,530
49,392
Deferred tax assets
10,261
11,446
11,894
Other assets
1,488
1,361
1,520
TOTAL ASSETS
$
500,440
$
504,823
$
550,237
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
30,225
$
28,144
$
46,378
Accrued expenses
17,239
19,073
20,084
Deferred revenue
13,859
17,096
13,568
Accrued compensation and benefits
9,756
17,056
17,106
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
50,047
51,504
51,717
Current portion of operating lease liabilities, related party
2,771
2,533
2,582
Other liabilities
806
761
727
Total current liabilities
124,703
136,167
152,162
Long-term liabilities:
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
176,621
171,965
182,700
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities, related party
23,129
21,000
21,625
Other liabilities
455
978
1,112
Total long-term liabilities
200,205
193,943
205,437
Total liabilities
324,908
330,110
357,599
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock (Class A)
23
24
24
Common stock (Class B)
7
7
7
Preferred stock
—
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
168,749
166,929
165,983
Retained earnings
6,634
7,754
26,616
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
119
(1
)
8
Total stockholders’ equity
175,532
174,713
192,638
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
500,440
$
504,823
$
550,237
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
Net sales
$
177,847
$
206,096
$
491,930
$
571,205
Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
122,346
128,612
338,870
362,751
Rent expense, related party
918
745
2,680
2,149
Total cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
123,264
129,357
341,550
364,900
Gross profit
54,583
76,739
150,380
206,305
Selling, general and administrative expenses
48,134
47,609
137,405
135,607
Rent expense, related party
134
133
400
400
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
48,268
47,742
137,805
136,007
Operating income
6,315
28,997
12,575
70,298
Other income (expense), net
675
(1
)
862
(219
)
Income before income taxes
6,990
28,996
13,437
70,079
Income tax expense
1,841
8,162
3,656
17,888
Net income
$
5,149
$
20,834
$
9,781
$
52,191
Basic earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock
$
0.17
$
0.67
$
0.32
$
1.72
Diluted earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock
$
0.17
$
0.66
$
0.32
$
1.68
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
29,894
30,915
30,226
30,429
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
30,050
31,352
30,428
31,016
Tilly’s, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
October 29,
2022
October 30,
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
9,781
$
52,191
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,515
13,123
Insurance proceeds from casualty loss
—
117
Stock-based compensation expense
1,764
1,417
Impairment of assets
14
136
Loss on disposal of assets
64
52
Gain on sales and maturities of marketable securities
(230
)
(101
)
Deferred income taxes
1,167
57
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(705
)
1,847
Merchandise inventories
(15,944
)
(31,111
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
557
(3,698
)
Accounts payable
2,068
21,402
Accrued expenses
(4,253
)
(9,804
)
Accrued compensation and benefits
(7,300
)
7,207
Operating lease liabilities
(4,637
)
(5,205
)
Deferred revenue
(3,237
)
76
Other liabilities
(706
)
(856
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(11,082
)
46,850
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
117,189
95,224
Purchases of marketable securities
(49,779
)
(126,420
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(11,897
)
(10,911
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
—
17
Insurance proceeds from casualty loss
—
29
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
55,513
(42,061
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Share repurchases related to share repurchase program
(10,902
)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
56
9,129
Dividends paid
—
(30,710
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,846
)
(21,581
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
33,585
(16,792
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
42,201
76,184
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
75,786
$
59,392
Tilly's, Inc.
Store Count and Square Footage
Store
Count at
Beginning of
Quarter
New Stores
Opened
During Quarter
Stores
Permanently
Closed
During Quarter
Store Count at
End of Quarter
Total Gross
Square Footage
End of Quarter
(in thousands)