    TLYS   US8868851028

TILLY'S, INC.

(TLYS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-28 pm EDT
7.510 USD   +1.49%
Tilly's, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Operating Results on June 1, 2023
BU
04/28Tilly's, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Tilly's, Inc. Appoints Laura Janney as EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer
AQ
Tilly's, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Operating Results on June 1, 2023

05/01/2023 | 06:32am EDT
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 29, 2023, after the market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Edmond Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that afternoon (June 1, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (international) at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.tillys.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until June 8, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 10178210. Please note, participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of April 29, 2023, operated 248 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 649 M - -
Net income 2024 -5,02 M - -
Net cash 2024 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -44,2x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 224 M 224 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
EV / Sales 2025 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 850
Free-Float 74,6%
Managers and Directors
Edmond S. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Henry Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Hezy Shaked Chairman
Janet E. Kerr Independent Director
Seth R. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TILLY'S, INC.-17.02%224
INDITEX25.39%107 034
KERING21.91%78 194
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.19.25%72 109
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.05%36 507
HENNES & MAURITZ AB33.54%23 814
