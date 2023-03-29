Breckenridge Distillery Establishes March 31st as National Après Day

The World’s Highest Distillery Launches First Ever National Après Day in the U.S. and Celebrates #AprèsAnywhere Campaign

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest craft distillery and one of the most awarded bourbon brands, announces the launch of National Après Day, a new holiday in the U.S., celebrated on March 31st to honor the joy of après ski culture.



Inspired by international après ski culture and celebrated among ski enthusiasts as enjoying time with friends after a day on the slopes, Breckenridge Distillery opens the conversation to share après moments with its new #Apr è sAnywhere campaign on National Après Day. The inaugural holiday and campaign invites people around the world to raise a glass to anything they accomplish – whether skiing or not, and with any spirit of their choice, starting with inspiration from the distillery’s portfolio of award-winning products made with Rocky Mountain water from its hometown, and highlighting its beloved Breckenridge Bourbon .

“Bourbon brings people together, and that’s why we love what we do at Breckenridge Distillery,” said Jessie Unruh, director of marketing at Breckenridge Distillery. “This campaign is the epitome of what we’re all about. We love celebrating the rad things our fans do, from the backcountry to the big city, and we hope this spreads the après ski spirit across the country for more memorable moments with Breckenridge bourbon.”

As part of the campaign launch, consumers can enter to win the ultimate #AprèsAnywhere swag bag from Breckenridge Distillery by sharing how and where they après, by posting a photo to Instagram using the #AprèsAnywhere hashtag in the caption. Breckenridge Distillery will pick one lucky winner each month, between March 31, 2023 and August 31, 2023. Winners will be contacted via Instagram direct message from @breckdistillery.

For more information about National Après Day and how you can participate, visit the Breckenridge website at www.breckenridgedistillery.com/apresanywhere.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9xwinner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

