  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tilray Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLRY   US88688T1007

TILRAY BRANDS, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
2.500 USD   -4.21%
Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on April 10, 2023
GL
Breckenridge Distillery Establishes March 31st as National Après Day

03/29/2023 | 07:01am EDT
The World’s Highest Distillery Launches First Ever National Après Day in the U.S. and Celebrates #AprèsAnywhere Campaign

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest craft distillery and one of the most awarded bourbon brands, announces the launch of National Après Day, a new holiday in the U.S., celebrated on March 31st to honor the joy of après ski culture.

Inspired by international après ski culture and celebrated among ski enthusiasts as enjoying time with friends after a day on the slopes, Breckenridge Distillery opens the conversation to share après moments with its new #AprèsAnywhere campaign on National Après Day. The inaugural holiday and campaign invites people around the world to raise a glass to anything they accomplish – whether skiing or not, and with any spirit of their choice, starting with inspiration from the distillery’s portfolio of award-winning products made with Rocky Mountain water from its hometown, and highlighting its beloved Breckenridge Bourbon.

“Bourbon brings people together, and that’s why we love what we do at Breckenridge Distillery,” said Jessie Unruh, director of marketing at Breckenridge Distillery. “This campaign is the epitome of what we’re all about. We love celebrating the rad things our fans do, from the backcountry to the big city, and we hope this spreads the après ski spirit across the country for more memorable moments with Breckenridge bourbon.”

As part of the campaign launch, consumers can enter to win the ultimate #AprèsAnywhere swag bag from Breckenridge Distillery by sharing how and where they après, by posting a photo to Instagram using the #AprèsAnywhere hashtag in the caption. Breckenridge Distillery will pick one lucky winner each month, between March 31, 2023 and August 31, 2023. Winners will be contacted via Instagram direct message from @breckdistillery.

For more information about National Après Day and how you can participate, visit the Breckenridge website at www.breckenridgedistillery.com/apresanywhere.

About Breckenridge Distillery
Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9xwinner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:
Kelsey Bardach
kelsey.bardach@rygr.us
970-924-0704 ext. 2105

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5617b41-16d2-4b2b-aeb0-cebedb0b4e3f


