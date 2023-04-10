Advanced search
    TLRY   US88688T1007

TILRAY BRANDS, INC.

(TLRY)
04:45:57 2023-04-10 pm EDT
2.615 USD   +0.58%
HEXO Agrees to be Acquired by Tilray Brands
MT
Toronto stock market gains as investor sentiment recovers
RE
Tilray Brands, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Cannabis producer Tilray to buy Hexo for $56 million

04/10/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
A Hexo Corp logo is pictured behind cannabis plants at their facilities in Gatineau

(Reuters) - Tilray Brands Inc said on Monday it would buy Canadian cannabis company Hexo Corp for $56 million, which would cement the pot producer's top position in Canada in terms of market share.

Hexo shareholders will receive 0.4352 of a share of Tilray common stock in exchange for each share held. Shares of Hexo plunged 22.6% to $1.27 in extended trade, while Tilray fell 2% to $2.68.

Tilray said the deal includes anticipated pro-forma net sales of $215 million and low-cost operations with distribution across all Canadian geographies.

"The combined company is expected to strengthen Tilray's existing Canadian position with 12.9% pro-forma market share and number 1 market position across all major markets and a leading share across most product categories," Tilray added in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 608 M - -
Net income 2023 -166 M - -
Net Debt 2023 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,97x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 606 M 1 606 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 96,7%
Irwin David Simon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer
Lloyd Brathwaite Chief Information Officer
James Meiers Chief Operating Officer
Roger Savell Chief Administrative Officer
