    TLRY   US88688T1007

TILRAY BRANDS, INC.

(TLRY)
04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
3.900 USD   +30.87%
04:45pTSX falls as higher oil prices clip central bank pivot hopes
RE
04:33pCannabis stocks surge as Biden overhauls U.S. marijuana policy
RE
04:27pCannabis Sector Brief: Here, Aurora Was Up 6.5%; Cronos Up 15.1%; Hexo Up 20%; Organigram Up 18.7%; Tilray Up 32%; and Canopy Growth Up 23%
MT
Cannabis stocks surge as Biden overhauls U.S. marijuana policy

10/06/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker checks cannabis plants inside Tilray factory hothouse in Cantanhede

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S.-listed marijuana growers and sellers surged on Thursday after President Joe Biden took executive action to change U.S. policy on the drug, pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

U.S.-listed shares of Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth Corp, two well known marijuana sellers, jumped 22% and 31%, respectively.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, which includes shares of several cannabis companies, rose almost 20%.

Biden said he was asking federal officials to start a review process of how marijuana is "scheduled", or classified, under federal law. Presently it falls under the same classification as heroin and LSD and in a higher classification than fentanyl and methamphetamine, he said.

Shares of Tilray, Canopy Growth Corp and several other marijuana-related companies surged in 2018, with massive support from retail investors, as Canada legalized the drug. That rally has since dramatically reversed after companies in the industry failed to expand as quickly as investors expected.

Even after Thursday's rally, Tilray is down about 98% from its highest close in 2018.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 23.44% 5.16 Delayed Quote.-62.14%
TILRAY BRANDS, INC. 30.87% 3.9 Delayed Quote.-57.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 661 M - -
Net income 2023 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2023 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 872 M 1 872 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 97,2%
