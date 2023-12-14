Official TILRAY BRANDS, INC. press release

Montauk’s New Cold Day IPA and Driftwood Ale Are Brewed to Warm Your Spirit

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing” or “Montauk”), the leading and fastest-selling craft brewer in Metro New York and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announces the seasonal release of its fan-favorite winter offerings, Cold Day Indian Pale Ale (“IPA’) and Driftwood Ale. Both are available throughout the Northeast. Cold Day IPA is available in twelve-packs and six-packs 12-ounce cans, 19.2-ounce singles, and on draft. Driftwood Ale is available in six-packs 12-ounce cans and on draft.



Montauk Brewing crafts the two special brews to celebrate the winter season and moments that call for beers that warm the spirit.

Cold Day IPA (6.7% alcohol by volume (ABV)) is a slightly hazy India Pale Ale with crisp juicy notes, reminiscent of the invigorating chill of a winter day. Brewed with Amarillo and Strata hops, the IPA delivers a delightful blend of citrus, pine, and tropical fruit aromas.



Driftwood Ale (6% ABV) is an English Pale Ale and offers a rich malty flavor with hints of toast, nuts, and biscuits. The well-balanced ale is perfect for sipping by a fireplace or enjoying with hearty winter meals.







“Montauk is all about brewing easy-drinking beers. Cold Day and Driftwood are both styles that were brewed for the cold and icy days we face during winter in Montauk. Cold Day IPA is one of our most frequently requested beers every winter, while Driftwood Ale delivers the quintessential malty, nutty and caramel flavors people expect in a winter beer without being overly heavy. Both beers are great choices for the colder months ahead,” said Vaughan Cutillo, Co-Founder and Marketing at Montauk Brewing.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest-selling Craft Brewery in Metro New York according to Nielson data and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

Montauk Brewing is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewingco.com and follow @montaukbrewco.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

