Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine has recommended easing restrictions on marijuana, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing a letter.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

Shares of several cannabis firms including Canopy Growth , Tilray Brands and Cronos Group jumped after the report.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)