Global Hemp Food Leader, Manitoba Harvest, Launches New Superseed Instant Oatmeal in Three Delicious Flavors Packed with Plant-Based Protein, Fiber, and Omegas to Help Fuel Your Mornings

NEW YORK and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest , a leader in hemp-based foods and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is expanding its plant-based breakfast portfolio with its new instant Superseed Oatmeal in three delicious flavors: Original, Maple & Brown Sugar, and Apple & Cinnamon.



Manitoba Harvest Superseed Oatmeal aims to fuel healthy mornings with 10g of protein, 8g of Omegas 3 & 6 and 4g of Fiber per serving. Each package contains five 1.8oz serving pouches for a convenient, perfectly portioned start to the day.

"This new, nutrient dense oatmeal will upgrade breakfast options for families everywhere," said Jared Simon, President of Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods. "While oatmeal is a breakfast staple, the addition of hemp hearts offers a unique balance of protein, fiber and Omegas—an ideal combination for active lifestyles. Our new Superseed Oatmeal is perfect for those looking for more holistic sources of energy to fuel their day.”





Adhering to Manitoba Harvest and B Corp quality standards, the new Superseed Oatmeal is Vegan, Kosher, and Certified Non-GMO. It achieves an impressive nutritional profile without isolates or artificial flavors. Holistic health attributes include (*per serving):

10g of Protein*

8g of Omegas 3 & 6*

4g of Fiber*

A Good Source of 10 Essential Vitamins and Minerals*

Manitoba Harvest Superseed Oatmeal (SRP $5.99) is now available for purchase at select retailers nationwide and online via Amazon and www.manitobaharvest.com .

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a leader in branded hemp-based foods and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification .

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality , sustainability , and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit, www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

