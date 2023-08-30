The New Hand-Crafted RIFF Diamond Infused Pre-rolls and Blunts Are Now Available in Ontario

PURE ‘DIAMONDS COLLECTION’ IS ‘A CUT ABOVE’

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today debuts its new ‘Diamonds Collection’ by its Premium cannabis lifestyle brand RIFF. Introducing its new Diamond Infused Pre-rolls, including Melonaide and Purple Punch OG strains, and ’26 Delta Diamond Infused Blunts featuring Blue CKS featuring Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) lineage and Blueberry Kush, both produced with small-batch, hand-crafted whole flower boosted by THCA diamonds and premium full spectrum resin. With a rich blend of terpenes and cannabinoids made to deliver an ultra-potent kick, the new diamonds collection takes consumers to new heights, unlike anything the brand has offered before.

RIFF’s Diamond-Infused Pre-rolls:

The new diamond-infused pre-rolls come in two powerful small-batch craft flower offerings including its popular Melonaide flower, and the brand’s new Purple Punch OG flower. RIFF’s new diamond-infused pre-rolls are produced with THCA diamonds, feature full-spectrum resin, are wrapped in premium paper, and are rolled in kief.

Melonaide: With sour citrus, melon, and spice aromas, Melonaide is as refreshing as it sounds due to its Watermelon Zkittles and Lemon Tree genetics.



With sour citrus, melon, and spice aromas, Melonaide is as refreshing as it sounds due to its Watermelon Zkittles and Lemon Tree genetics. Purple Punch OG: Reminiscent of sweet berries and citrus flavours, Purple Punch OG lives up to its name thanks to its Banana OG and Purple Punch genetics. Following the love from its original Subway Scientist offering featuring Grand Daddy Purps, the new Purple Punch OG infused pre-rolls are sure to be another iconic fan favourite by RIFF.



The two unique terpene-rich strain options come in 5x0.5g multi-packs in a compact, reusable carrying case for on-the-go sessions.

RIFF’s ’26 Delta Diamond-Infused Blunts

For its diamond-infused blunts, RIFF uses another consumer favourite – the infamous lineage of Blue CKS, a unique blend between Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) lineage and Blueberry Kush, offering an outstanding terpene profile alongside the potent addition of pure THCA diamonds along with full spectrum resin for the ultimate lift-off. Paired with its flavourful hemp blunt wrap, these blunts offer an exceptionally unique and smooth consumption experience.

RIFF’s ’26 Delta Diamond-Infused Blunts come in 2x0.5g multi-packs.

Later this year, RIFF plans to broaden its Diamonds collection with additional new innovative products joining its infused pre-rolls and blunts which are exclusively available in select regions and retailers across Ontario. For more exciting product releases and formats from RIFF, visit www.whatisriff.ca.

About RIFF

RIFF was born out of the love for a good joint effort. Committed to providing quality cannabis products and encouraging creativity, RIFF has been widely recognized in the Canadian landscape as a brand that has always supported creative explorers and connoisseurs, serving as a leader in curating and contributing to local events and artist showcases that reflect the RIFF lifestyle. To us, creativity comes from pushing boundaries, exploring ideas, and fresh perspectives among a collection of collaborative endeavors. RIFF celebrates the joy of connection and encourages its community to create something meaningful, for infinite reinvention.

To learn more about RIFF and where to purchase the new product drops, visit whatisriff.ca and join the RIFF community to stay in the loop on social by following @whatisriff.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

