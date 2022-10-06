TSX falls as higher oil prices clip central bank pivot hopes

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
TSX ends down 256.08 points, or 1.3%, at 18,979.01
Financials fall 2.6%
Energy rises 1.9%; oil settles 0.8% higher
Cannabis producers jump; Tilray Brands adds 32.6%
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
fell on Thursday as investors weighed the potential for higher
oil prices to worsen the inflation outlook, with declines in the
financial and consumer staples sectors offsetting gains for
resource shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 256.08 points, or 1.3%, at 18,979.01. That
was the second straight day of declines for the index after it
rallied 5% over the course of Monday and Tuesday.
Wall Street's major indexes also closed lower as concerns
mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls
numbers that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate
stance will lead to a recession.
"We had a bit of relief rally (earlier in the week) on the
expectation that we might get a bit of a pivot from the Fed and
peak in inflation," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at
Purpose Investments. "I think with the move higher in oil
yesterday there was a bit of second guessing of that (notion)."
The Bank of Canada has also been raising rates at a rapid
pace. Its governor, Tiff Macklem, made clear that the central
bank will not yet be pivoting away from its hawkish stance.
Heavily-weighted financials were among the biggest drag on
the Toronto market, falling 2.6%, while the consumer staples
sector was down 2.9%.
Energy rose 1.9% as oil settled 0.8% higher at
$88.45, adding to its gains on Wednesday when OPEC+ agreed to
cut production targets by 2 million barrels per day, the largest
reduction since 2020.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5% and healthcare ended
8.7% higher.
It included sharp gains for cannabis producers, with Tilray
Brands Inc up 32.6%, as President Joe Biden took steps
to overhaul U.S. policy on marijuana.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat
Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Uttaresh.V
and Deepa Babington)