Tilray Brands : Approval of Settlement of Tilray Brands, Inc. Reorganization Litigation – Special Litigation Committee - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 7, 2023

Tilray Brands, Inc.

Item 8.01Other Events.

Approval of Settlement of Tilray Brands, Inc. Reorganization Litigation -Special Litigation Committee

In February and March 2020, Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or "Company") stockholders filed a class action and derivative complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery asserting claims in connection with the merger in 2019 of Privateer Holdings, Inc. with and into a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray (the "Downstream Merger"). Those claims were later consolidated and an amended consolidated complaint filed on July 17, 2020 asserted claims against Brendan Kennedy, Christian Groh, Michael Blue, and Privateer Evolution, LLC for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty in their alleged capacities as Tilray's controlling stockholders and against Kennedy, Michael Auerbach, and Maryscott Greenwood for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty as directors and/or officers of Tilray in connection with the Downstream Merger.

In July 2021, Tilray's Board of Directors established a Special Litigation Committee (the "SLC") of independent directors to investigate the derivative claims. In July 2022, the SLC reached an agreement in principle with the Defendants and certain non-parties, and their respective insurers, to resolve the claims asserted in exchange for an aggregate amount of $26.9 million to be paid to Tilray plus mutual releases. The SLC subsequently reached a further agreement with an additional non-party and plaintiffs to settle the entire action for an aggregate amount equal to $39.9 million.

On December 20, 2022, the parties submitted to the Delaware Court of Chancery a Stipulation and Agreement of Compromise, Settlement, and Release ("Settlement Stipulation") which provided for, among other things, an aggregate cash amount of $39.9 million to be paid to Tilray and mutual releases.

The Settlement Stipulation was formally approved by the Delaware Court on March 7, 2023, and Tilray expects to receive the settlement proceeds within the following five (5) business days. Plaintiffs' counsel was awarded fees equal to $6.5 million.

