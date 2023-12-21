Official TILRAY BRANDS, INC. press release

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2023 on January 9, 2024.



Live Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, which can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray's website at www.Tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website.

Retail Investor Q&A

Tilray Brands stockholders can submit and upvote questions via the stockholder Q&A platform Say Technologies beginning today and until January 8, 2024. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, please visit the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2024-q2

