Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.





On September 29, 2023, Tilray Brands, Inc., a Delaware corporation (" Tilray "), entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") with MediPharm Labs Inc. (" MediPharm "), an Ontario corporation, pursuant to which, among other things, Tilray acquired from MediPharm all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1000652011 Ontario Inc., an Ontario corporation (the " Purchased Shares "). As consideration for the Purchased Shares, Tilray issued 1,371,157 shares of its common stock (the " MediPharm Shares ") to MediPharm. An additional 1,378,843 shares of common stock may be issuable to MediPharm to the extent the VWAP of Tilray's common stock for the five trading days ending on October 9, 2023 declines below $2.3958.





The MediPharm Shares were issued in reliance on the exemption provided by Regulation S (" Regulation S ") of the Securities Act which permits offers or sales of securities by the Company outside of the United States that are not made to "U.S. Persons" or for the account or benefit of a "U.S. Person", as that term is defined in Rule 902 of Regulation S.





On October 2, 2023, Tilray issued 1,032,616 shares of its common stock (the " HTI Shares ") to HT Investments MA LLC (" HTI ") pursuant to the terms of a $50.0 million convertible promissory note issued to HTI on July 12, 2022.





The HTI Shares were issued in reliance on the exemption provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, as securities exchanged by the Company with existing security holders where no commission or other remuneration was paid or given directly or indirectly for soliciting such exchange.





No underwriter participated in the offer and sale of the Consideration Shares, and no commission or other remuneration was paid or given directly or indirectly in connection therewith.



