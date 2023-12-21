Item 3.02Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On each of December 15, 2023 and December 21, 2023, Tilray Brands, Inc. (the "Company") closed on two (2) private debt-for-equity exchange transactions (the "Issuance Transactions"). Pursuant to these Issuance Transactions, the Company issued an aggregate of 9,601,538 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), in exchange for $18,500,000.00 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes due June 1, 2024.

The shares of Common Stock issued in the Issuance Transactions were issued without registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in reliance on the exemption provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act as securities exchanged by the Company with an existing security holder where no commission or other remuneration was paid or given directly or indirectly for soliciting such exchange.