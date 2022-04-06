Log in
Tilray Brands Unit in Exclusivity Deal With Whole Foods

04/06/2022
By Chris Wack


Tilray Brands Inc. said its wholly-owned Manitoba Harvest subsidiary entered into an exclusive partnership with Whole Foods Market to sell its hemp powders at locations throughout the U.S., starting this month.

Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha will be available in Whole Foods Market locations, while the Hemp+ Supergreens will be available in stores across North America. After 90 days, both products will continue to be available at Whole Foods and other locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 0703ET

