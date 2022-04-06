Tilray Brands Unit in Exclusivity Deal With Whole Foods

By Chris Wack

Tilray Brands Inc. said its wholly-owned Manitoba Harvest subsidiary entered into an exclusive partnership with Whole Foods Market to sell its hemp powders at locations throughout the U.S., starting this month.

Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha will be available in Whole Foods Market locations, while the Hemp+ Supergreens will be available in stores across North America. After 90 days, both products will continue to be available at Whole Foods and other locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

