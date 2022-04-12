Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 08:53:49 am EDT
6.485 USD   +1.81%
08:52aTILRAY BRANDS : ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH HEXO CORP. RELATED TO HEXO'S SENIOR SECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTE - Form 8-K
PU
08:50aTILRAY BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aHEXO Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Tilray Brands to Create a Strategic Alliance Between Two Canadian Cannabis Leaders
AQ
Tilray to Buy Hexo's Remaining $193 Million Senior Secured Convertible Notes

04/12/2022 | 06:35am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Tilray Brands Inc. will join forces with fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in a move to strengthen their operations and cut costs.

Tilray said Tuesday it will acquire all of Hexo's remaining $193 million balance of senior secured convertible notes held by funds affiliated with HT Investments MA LLC with an amendment to include conversion rights.

The cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company said the notes will be amended to include conversion rights at a price of 85 Canadian cents a Hexo share (67 U.S. cents), which would allow Tilray to acquire a "significant" equity ownership position in Hexo.

"We believe the timing is right given Hexo's progress executing its operational turnaround plan that could deliver tangible value to Tilray Brands shareholders upon equity conversion of our investment," Chairman and Chief Executive Irwin Simon said.

In early March, Tilray had agreed to buy up to $211 million worth of Hexo convertible bonds, also held by funds affiliated with HT Investments, which came with similar amendments to acquire an ownership position in its fellow cannabis company.

With this agreement, Tilray Brands has the right to convert around 35% of the Hexo shares.

Additionally, Tilray will nominate Denise Faltischek, chief strategy officer and head of international, to the Hexo board of directors as well as appointing one board observer.

Tilray said it and Hexo have agreed to work together on commercial agreements that will also provide that Hexo pay Tilray an annual fee of $18 million for advisory services with respect to cultivation, operations and production matters.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 0835ET

