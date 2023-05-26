Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tilray Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLRY   US88688T1007

TILRAY BRANDS, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:25:53 2023-05-26 pm EDT
1.870 USD   -20.76%
04:22pToronto market pares weekly decline as financials rebound
RE
02:11pTop Midday Decliners
MT
08:55aTraders Weigh Inflation Gauge, Debt Ceiling Progress as US Equity Futures Tread Water
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto market pares weekly decline as financials rebound

05/26/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
* TSX ends up 0.7% at 19,920.31

* Index posts its fifth straight week of losses

* Financials rally 1.1%

* Tilray Brands slumps on refinancing plan

May 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market rallied on Friday, helped by gains for financial and technology shares as well as signs of progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks, but the index still posted its fifth straight weekly decline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 146.23 points, or 0.7%, at 19,920.31.

For the week, the index was down 2.1% as Canada's major banks reported quarterly earnings. The weekly losing streak was the longest for the TSX in a year.

"The big drag on the market this week were banks," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments. "We're definitely seeing increased expenses and some concerns of a recession creeping into the sector."

Wall Street also rose on Friday as progress in negotiations on raising the U.S. debt ceiling offset economic data that could support an additional interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

"Once a debt deal is done, markets will have to deal with the harsh reality that the Fed is going to kill this economy," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"The end of tightening might not occur until the end of summer and that means we will probably get bigger rate cuts next year."

Financials, the most heavily-weighted sector on the TSX, pared some of its weekly decline, rising 1.1%. The gain for financials came despite a 5.9% drop in the shares of Canadian Western Bank after the bank reported quarterly earnings.

Technology advanced nearly 2%, while the energy sector was up 0.5% as oil settled 1.2% higher at $72.67 a barrel.

Shares of cannabis producer Tilray Brands Inc tanked 20.4% after the company announced a convertible notes offering. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.32% 0.65192 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
BRENT OIL 1.42% 77.03 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.28% 1.23507 Delayed Quote.2.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.73445 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK -5.32% 22.99 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.0729 Delayed Quote.0.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012114 Delayed Quote.0.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.6046 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.78% 19920.31 Delayed Quote.2.80%
TILRAY BRANDS, INC. -21.19% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-12.27%
WTI 1.33% 72.725 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 598 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 160 M - -
Net Debt 2023 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,35x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 458 M 1 458 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart TILRAY BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tilray Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILRAY BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,36 $
Average target price 3,52 $
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Irwin David Simon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer
Lloyd Brathwaite Chief Information Officer
James Meiers Chief Operating Officer
Roger Savell Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TILRAY BRANDS, INC.-12.27%1 458
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.32%431 957
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.80%405 634
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.51%361 958
MERCK & CO., INC.1.22%284 954
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.03%256 536
