Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tilray, Inc.    TLRY

TILRAY, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TLRY, CBLI, AKER and OBLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

03/19/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Aphria Inc. ("Aphria").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 TLRY shares for each Aphria share they own.  Upon closing, TLRY shareholders will only own approximately 38% of the combined company.  If you own TLRY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tlry/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company, Cytocom, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly.  If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cbli/ 

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MyMD").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, AKER and MyMD will combine resulting in current MyMD stockholders owning 80% of the combined post-close company, leaving AKER stockholders with a mere 20% of the new entity.  If you own AKER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/aker

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire OBLN in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which OBLN will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you own OBLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/obln/

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-tlry-cbli-aker-and-obln-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301251243.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TILRAY, INC.
03:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds TLRY, CBLI, AKER and OBLN Shareholders ..
PR
12:11pLATTICE BIOLOGICS  : Up 18.2% after Reporting Cannabis Supply Deal with Firehous..
MT
09:43aSOCIAL BUZZ : Heading Into Weekend, WallStreetBets Crowd Boosting Cannabis Stock..
MT
07:05aHIGH TIDE  : Opens Cannabis Retail Store, Names New Chief Operating Officer
MT
03/18SOCIAL BUZZ : WallStreetBets Stocks Follow Nasdaq Lower, UWM Holdings Bucking th..
MT
03/18FLOWER ONE  : Closes Final Tranche of Convertible Debenture Offering
MT
03/18HERITAGE CANNABIS  : Falls after Reporting Cannabis Export License from Health C..
MT
03/18TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.  : annual earnings release
03/18KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES  : Further Expands Reach through New Satellite Zerenia Clin..
MT
03/18CANOPY GROWTH  : Dual Listed Canopy Growth Secures US$750 Million Loan
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ