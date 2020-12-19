Log in
TILRAY, INC.

TILRAY, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
News 
All News

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - BEAT, SNCA, BBIO, TLRY, NEOS

12/19/2020 | 04:12pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Royal Philips for $72.00 per share in cash. If you are a BioTelemetry shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. If you are a Seneca shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are a BridgeBio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aphria Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria common share. If you are a Tilray shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Aytu BioScience, Inc. Upon the effectiveness of the merger, Neos stockholders are expected to receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock for each share of Neos common stock held. If you are a Neos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--beat-snca-bbio-tlry-neos-301196365.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
