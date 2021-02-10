Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tilray, Inc.    TLRY

TILRAY, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Short interest in pot stock Tilray surged in past week: Ortex

02/10/2021 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Cannabis producer Tilray has seen a rise in short interest in the past week, with 36.6% of its freefloat out on loan, according to estimates from financial analytics firm Ortex on Wednesday.

Tilray shares surged 37% on Wednesday amid signs the Reddit community behind the recent retail trading frenzy and the GameStop short squeeze is now talking up the cannabis sector.

Shares in other pot firms were also on the rise.

The proportion of Tilray shares out on loan amounted to 41 million shares, Ortex said, comparing this to stock exchange data for Jan. 29 which showed 30.8 million shares or 27% of the freefloat on loan.

S3 Partners, another financial analytics firm, put Tilray's short interest at 31 million shares as of Tuesday.

Estimated short interest in video game retailer GameStop , meanwhile, declined to 39% of freefloat versus exchange estimates of 46% at the end of January.

S3 Partners' data indicated short selling in GameStop on Tuesday was at 26 million shares, equivalent to $1.3 billion.

GameStop's stock on Wednesday rebounded 22% to $61.36 after dropping in recent sessions from an intraday high of almost $500 during the January short squeeze.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao, additional reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 13.89% 34.13 Delayed Quote.241.93%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 14.23% 22.5 Delayed Quote.86.32%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 14.67% 0.43 Delayed Quote.47.06%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 5.37% 65.54 Delayed Quote.99.07%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 12.41% 19.33 Delayed Quote.95.14%
GAMESTOP CORP. 16.13% 57.7709 Delayed Quote.167.04%
HEXO CORP. 6.81% 12.84 Delayed Quote.158.03%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 2.76% 1.49 Delayed Quote.40.78%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 25.63% 6.94 Delayed Quote.227.81%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 7.27% 0.59 Delayed Quote.134.04%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 20.93% 0.52 Delayed Quote.177.42%
TILRAY, INC. 37.16% 57.88 Delayed Quote.412.71%
All news about TILRAY, INC.
07:58aWorld stocks index edges higher, while U.S. bond yields fall on data
RE
07:46aSHORT INTEREST IN POT STOCK TILRAY S : Ortex
RE
07:13a22nd Century Group Launches Technology Platform to Develop New Varieties of H..
MT
06:30aWall Street rally runs out of steam ahead of Powell talk
RE
06:21aCannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
RE
05:49aHarvest One Signs Asian Distribution Agreement For Dream Water Products
MT
04:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Lyft, Twitter
03:56aNamaste Technologies Up More Than 10% As Advances USA Expansion Plans with TS..
MT
03:50aHigh Tide Up 5% as Opens 70th Nationwide Cannabis Store in Calgary
MT
03:41aCANNABIS STOCKS BRIEF : Aphria Up Near 20%, Aurora Up Near 16% and Canopy Growth..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 209 M - -
Net income 2020 -284 M - -
Net Debt 2020 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 702 M 6 702 M -
EV / Sales 2020 32,8x
EV / Sales 2021 24,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 646
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart TILRAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tilray, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILRAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,05 $
Last Close Price 42,35 $
Spread / Highest target -42,9%
Spread / Average Target -71,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brendan Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Kruteck Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Eades Chief Science Officer & Vice President
Jon Levin Chief Operating Officer
Christine Thompson St. Clare Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILRAY, INC.412.71%6 702
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.65%437 713
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.95%299 696
NOVARTIS AG-2.58%205 790
PFIZER INC.-5.41%194 377
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.26%189 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ