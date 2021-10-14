Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tilray, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLRY   US88688T1007

TILRAY, INC.

(TLRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tilray : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

10/14/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 13, 2021

Tilray, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware
001-38594
82-4310622
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)

655 Madison Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, New York10065
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(844) 845-7291

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class 2 Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share
TLRY
The NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 3.02.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On October 13, 2021, Tilray, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Tilray"), entered into an assignment and assumption agreement (the "Assignment and Assumption Agreement") with Double Diamond Holdings Ltd. ("DDH"), an Ontario corporation, pursuant to which, among other things, Tilray acquired from DDH a promissory note in the amount of CAD$34,300,000 (the "Note") payable by 1974568 Ontario Limited ("Aphria Diamond"). DDH is a joint venturer with Aphria Inc., Tilray's wholly-owned subsidiary, in Aphria Diamond.

As consideration for the Note, Tilray issued 2,677,596 shares of its Class 2 common stock (the "Consideration Shares") to DDH.

The Consideration Shares were issued in reliance on the exemption provided by Regulation S ("Regulation S") of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which permits offers or sales of securities by the Company outside of the United States that are not made to "U.S. Persons" or for the account or benefit of a "U.S. Person", as that term is defined in Rule 902 of Regulation S.

No underwriter participated in the offer and sale of the Consideration Shares, and no commission or other remuneration was paid or given directly or indirectly in connection therewith.

Item 8.01.
Other Events.

This current report on Form 8-K includes the attached Exhibit 5.1 in connection with the prospectus supplement, dated October 14, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which forms a part of the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233703).

Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)
Exhibits.

Exhibit
Number
Exhibit Description
5.1
Opinion of DLA Piper LLP (US).
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

TILRAY, INC.
Dated: October 14, 2021
By:
/s/ Mitchell Gendel
Mitchell Gendel
Global General Counsel

Disclaimer

Tilray Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 13:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TILRAY, INC.
09:50aCANOPY GROWTH : eyes U.S. pot market with deal to buy Colo. edibles company Wana Brands
AQ
09:42aTILRAY : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
09:34aTILRAY, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements ..
AQ
10/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreebets Stocks Mixed, Alibaba Gains
MT
10/08SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Top Stocks Mixed as Sundial Climbs on Merger Deal, Tilray Sin..
MT
10/08SOCIAL BUZZ : SmileDirectClub Continues to See Bullish Support on Meme Boards
MT
10/08TILRAY : CIBC Adjusts Price Target on Tilray to $12 From $14, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/08SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreebets Stocks Mixed, Sundial Growers Gain
MT
10/07TILRAY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operat..
AQ
10/07Health Care Stocks Ending Near Top of Thursday Leaderboard
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TILRAY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 758 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 740 M 4 740 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TILRAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tilray, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILRAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 10,29 $
Average target price 14,88 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Irwin David Simon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Eades Chief Science Officer
Catherine Jacobson Vice President-Regulatory & Medical Affairs
Lloyd Brathwaite Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TILRAY, INC.24.58%4 740
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.16%419 091
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.57%335 309
PFIZER, INC.13.69%232 229
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.94%229 201
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY40.04%214 352