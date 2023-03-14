Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors;
Appointment of Principal Officers.
On March 8, 2023, the Board of Directors ("Board") of TILT Holdings Inc. (the
"Company") appointed George Odden to the Board. Mr. Odden was appointed to the
Board pursuant to the director nomination rights of the noteholders to the
Junior Secured Note Purchase Agreement, dated November 1, 2019 as amended by the
First Amendment to Secured Note Purchase Agreement, dated February 15, 2023. The
Board committees, if any, on which Mr. Odden shall serve have not yet been
determined and the Company expects to file an amendment to this Current Report
on Form 8-K within four business days after such information is determined or
available. There are no transactions between Mr. Odden and the Company that
would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.
Item 8.01 Other Events
On March 14, 2023, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment
of Mr. Odden to the Board and other matters. A copy of the press release is
filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated
herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit
No. Description
99.1 Press Release dated March 14, 2023.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are
embedded within the Inline XBRL document.
