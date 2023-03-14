Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers.

On March 8, 2023 , the Board of Directors ("Board") of TILT Holdings Inc. (the "Company") appointed George Odden to the Board. Mr. Odden was appointed to the Board pursuant to the director nomination rights of the noteholders to the Junior Secured Note Purchase Agreement, dated November 1, 2019 as amended by the First Amendment to Secured Note Purchase Agreement, dated February 15, 2023 . The Board committees, if any, on which Mr. Odden shall serve have not yet been determined and the Company expects to file an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K within four business days after such information is determined or available. There are no transactions between Mr. Odden and the Company that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 14, 2023 , the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Mr. Odden to the Board and other matters. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated March 14, 2023 . 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.