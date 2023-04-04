Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  NEO Exchange
  TILT Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TILT   CA88688R1047

TILT HOLDINGS INC.

(TILT)
  Report
End-of-day quote NEO Exchange  -  2023-04-02
0.0850 CAD   +6.25%
TILT Holdings Announces April Conference Schedule

04/04/2023 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will participate in two conferences in the coming weeks:

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 11, 2023: TILT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gary Santo will participate in a panel discussion—“House of Brands: How to Achieve Long-Term Success”—from 1:40 p.m. - 2:20 p.m. ET. Santo will join Pharmacann CEO Brett Novey, Greenlane CEO Craig Snyder, and Miss Grass Co-founder and CEO Kate Miller on the Brand Stage. Additionally, he will be taking one-on-one meetings with investors.

  • MJ Unpacked NYC, April 27, 2023: TILT Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Cristina De Tomasi will speak on a panel titled “How to Set Up a Licensing Deal Without Losing Your Pants” from 11:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. ET, covering royalty agreements, protecting IP, and everything in between to ensure licensing deals are mutually beneficial.

About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation, and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America, and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development, and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
TILT@elevate-ir.com
720.330.2829

Media Contact:
Leland Radovanovic
Trailblaze
TILT@trailblaze.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 189 M - -
Net income 2023 -28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,84x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 23,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart TILT HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TILT Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILT HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 0,15 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary F. Santo President & Chief Executive Officer
Dana R. Arvidson Chief Financial Officer
Tom Hayden Head-Information Technology
Oggie Fitzpatrick Head-Research & Development
John R. Barravecchia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TILT HOLDINGS INC.70.00%24
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-2.57%7 089
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.29.63%4 939
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD39.59%3 262
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK13.91%1 724
HENAN LINGRUI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.19.25%1 275
