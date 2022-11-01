Advanced search
    TILT   CA88688R1047

TILT HOLDINGS INC.

(TILT)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-10-30
0.1450 CAD   +7.41%
07:31aTILT Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule
GL
07:30aTILT Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule
AQ
10/28TILT HOLDINGS INC. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
TILT Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule

11/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
PHOENIX, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will participate in two conferences in the coming weeks:

  • MJBizCon, Las Vegas, November 15-18, 2022: Chief Executive Officer Gary Santo will participate in a panel titled, “Strengthening Social Equity in Cannabis Through Strategic Partnerships,” from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 16.

  • CannaVest, Las Vegas, November 16-17, 2022: Chief Executive Officer Gary Santo will participate in a panel titled, “Cannabis 3.0 in a Post-Pandemic World,” from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, November 16.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
TILT@elevate-ir.com
720.330.2829

Media Contact:
Leland Radovanovic
Trailblaze
TILT@trailblaze.com


