TILT Holdings Inc. Announces Exclusive Contract to Manufacture and Distribute Los Angeles-Based Cannabis Lifestyle Brand, Old Pal, in Massachusetts

PHOENIX, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement (the “Agreement”) to manufacture, package and distribute select products by Old Pal , a Los Angeles-based lifestyle cannabis company. Per the Agreement, TILT’s subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care (“CAC”) , will bring Old Pal into the Company’s full-service wholesale manufacturing, packaging and distribution platform in Massachusetts.



Old Pal is one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle space, focused on providing value to consumers through quality products and trusted consistency. CAC will be launching Old Pal’s classic Ready to Roll five gram pre-ground pouches and one gram 510 Oil Cartridges, provided by TILT subsidiary, Jupiter Research LLC. Additionally, Old Pal will introduce a new THC-infused classic brownie edible designed in collaboration with CAC’s award-winning edibles kitchen. Product details include:

The Original Ready to Roll - Each 5 gram kit contains quality pre-ground cannabis, crutches, and pure hemp rolling papers. Utilizing buds of all sizes and reducing overall bud waste, whole flower is coarsely ground for optimal smokability.

510 Oil Cartridges – Classic, quality cannabis distillate in a convenient and safe 510 oil cartridge. These 1 gram vape cartridges meet industry standards for extraction and undergo multiple rounds of distillation, winterization and testing to provide a clean and smooth smoking experience.

The Classic Pot Brownie - A new product by Old Pal, this classic brownie is a throwback to traditional cannabis consumption.

"As we continue to develop a complementary portfolio of well-known quality brands, Old Pal was a natural fit, as we long admired their ability to deliver exceptional cannabis products to consumers at a fantastic price point,” said TILT President Gary Santo. “We are proud to add Old Pal to our growing roster of partners and as we continue to expand our reach in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Ohio, we believe these brand relationships will help support our long-term profitability and success in our dynamic, growing markets.”

Old Pal Co-Founder and CEO Rusty Wilenkin added, "Our mission is unwavering when it comes to bringing high quality cannabis to consumers at accessible prices. As we scale our business, our team has worked hard to identify like-minded partners with established manufacturing, packaging and distribution platforms -- and TILT was a clear-cut choice for us.”

To learn more about TILT and Old Pal, visit www.tiltholdings.com and www.oldpal.com

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About Old Pal

Old Pal is a multistate lifestyle cannabis brand focused on providing value to consumers offering quality products and trusted consistency. The brand is available through high quality and dependable production and distribution through strategic partnerships within the industry. With the incorporation of culture-focused design and marketing, Old Pal has defined a much-needed new space within the industry; a space curating an accessible lifestyle beyond stoner culture.

