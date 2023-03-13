Advanced search
    TILT   CA88688R1047

TILT HOLDINGS INC.

(TILT)
End-of-day quote NEO Exchange  -  2023-03-09
0.1000 CAD   -13.04%
03/06TILT Holdings Announces March Conference Schedule
AQ
03/03TILT Holdings Announces March Conference Schedule
GL
03/03TILT Holdings Announces March Conference Schedule
AQ
TILT Holdings Wins at NECANN Cup for the Second Year in a Row

03/13/2023 | 07:31am EDT
New Partner Coda Wins Boston’s Best Edible 2023 in First Cup
Appearance, Standard Farms wins 3rd in Baked Edible

PHOENIX, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that TILT in partnership with Coda Signature (“Coda”) secured the best-in-class award of “Boston’s Best Edible 2023” for its “Coffee and Doughnuts” chocolate bar, as well as first place in the edible candy category, at this year’s NECANN Cup.

“We knew Coda would astound Massachusetts when we started our partnership. Their products are impeccable artisanal chocolates and fruit notes made from outstanding ingredients, and the “Coffee and Doughnuts” chocolate bar is a fresh and elevated take on a beloved confection,” stated Cristina De Tomasi, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. “The “Best Edible” award at NECANN exceeds our expectations, especially for a brand so new to this highly competitive market.”   

TILT Holdings launched Coda Signature across the state at the beginning of the month through a combined effort between TILT’s award-winning kitchen and Coda’s craftsmanship. The first place “Coffee and Doughnuts,” along with three additional bars and four fruit notes are available at TILT’s Commonwealth Alternative Care locations and across the state.

In addition to Coda’s win, TILT Holdings also placed third in the baked edible category with its Millionaire Shortbread. The winning confection marries the comfort of buttery shortbread with a distillate infusion for a delightful treat. This year’s win marks a two-year streak for TILT in securing wins at NECANN in the edibles categories.

Massachusetts patients and consumers can find Coda products in-store at Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. locations or online for pick-up or delivery at www.commonwealthaltcare.org, as well as throughout the state. Dispensaries in Massachusetts interested in Coda or other brand partner portfolio products from AiroBlack Buddha CannabisHer HighnessHighsmanOld Pal, or Toast should contact our wholesale team to order.

To keep up-to-date on progress, follow TILT on social media:

  • Instagram: @tiltholdings   
  • Twitter: @TILT_Holdings

About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
lricci@tiltholdings.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
TILT@elevate-ir.com
720.330.2829 

Media Contact:
Leland Radovanovic
Trailblaze
TILT@trailblaze.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 175 M - -
Net income 2022 -39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,4 M 27,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TILT HOLDINGS INC.
TILT Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TILT HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,07 $
Average target price 0,15 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary F. Santo President & Chief Executive Officer
Dana R. Arvidson Chief Financial Officer
Tom Hayden Head-Information Technology
Oggie Fitzpatrick Head-Research & Development
John R. Barravecchia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TILT HOLDINGS INC.100.00%27
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-4.81%6 883
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.15.90%4 388
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD27.51%2 945
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK19.21%1 748
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.3.19%1 362