  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)
  5. TILT Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TILT   CA88688R1047

TILT HOLDINGS INC.

(TILT)
  Report
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-08-30
0.1950 CAD   -.--%
07:31aTILT Holdings to Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
GL
07:30aTILT Holdings to Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
AQ
08/30Tilt Holdings Receives Approval to Launch Medical Use Cannabis Operations At Its Cambridge, Massachusetts Dispensary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TILT Holdings to Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

09/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
PHOENIX, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Gary Santo will be speaking at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Sept. 13-14, 2022.

Santo will be joined by Jennifer Fisher of Goodwin, Khadijah Tribble of Curaleaf, and Jill Scher of Marcum LLP on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10:50 CDST on the Industry Stage to discuss, “Giving Back: The Opportunity in Responsibility.” Additionally, TILT will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

TILT is a finalist for two Benzinga Cannabis Awards: Best Cannabis Partnership for its work with the Shinnecock Indian Nation and Best Use of Capital. Winners will be announced during the conference.

To learn more about TILT, please visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
TILT@elevate-ir.com
720.330.2829

Media Contact:
Leland Radovanovic
Trailblaze
TILT@trailblaze.co


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 205 M - -
Net income 2022 -25,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,0 M 56,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary F. Santo President & Chief Executive Officer
Brad Hoch Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Mark A. Scatterday Chairman
Tom Hayden Head-Information Technology
Oggie Fitzpatrick Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TILT HOLDINGS INC.-32.76%56
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.9.13%5 187
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-29.72%3 202
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-35.96%2 189
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-55.98%1 784
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-17.92%1 435