TILT Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2020 Results on Thursday, April 15, 2021

PHOENIX, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, distribution and retail, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end December 31, 2020, prior to the start of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Company’s management team will conduct an audio webcast at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on the same day.



The audio webcast may be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144288, or from the Investors Relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.tiltholdings.com/ir-calendar. To access the conference call via telephone, please dial, 1-877-705-6003. Be sure to visit TILT's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website and will archived for approximately 30 days.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Taylor Allison

investors@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

Ellen@mattio.com

570-209-2947

Source:

TILT Holdings Inc.