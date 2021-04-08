Log in
TILT HOLDINGS INC.

(TILT)
TILT Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2020 Results on Thursday, April 15, 2021

04/08/2021 | 06:45am EDT
PHOENIX, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, distribution and retail, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end December 31, 2020, prior to the start of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Company’s management team will conduct an audio webcast at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on the same day.

The audio webcast may be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144288, or from the Investors Relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.tiltholdings.com/ir-calendar. To access the conference call via telephone, please dial, 1-877-705-6003. Be sure to visit TILT's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website and will archived for approximately 30 days.

About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Taylor Allison
investors@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
Ellen@mattio.com
570-209-2947

Source: 
TILT Holdings Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 163 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 170 M 170 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart TILT HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TILT Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TILT HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,99 $
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Spread / Highest target 98,7%
Spread / Average Target 97,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Scatterday Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary F. Santo President
Brad Hoch Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Timothy Conder Chief Operating Officer & Director
John R. Barravecchia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILT HOLDINGS INC.70.27%170
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION20.50%11 785
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.22.18%10 281
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD20.33%6 029
APHRIA INC.131.82%5 539
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-4.42%3 642
