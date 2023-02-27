Advanced search
    TILT   CA88688R1047

TILT HOLDINGS INC.

(TILT)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2023-02-23
0.1000 CAD    0.00%
07:31aTilt Sets Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Conference Call For March 16 At 5 : 00 p.m. ET
GL
07:30aTilt Sets Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Conference Call For March 16 At 5 : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
02/16Doobie Announces Direct-To-Consumer Recreational Cannabis Delivery Partnership with Tilt Holdings
CI
TILT Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for March 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET

02/27/2023 | 07:31am EST
PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, business strategy and future outlook. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

TILT management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 423-9813
International dial-in number: (201) 689-8573
Conference ID: 13736759
Webcast: TILT Q4 2022 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
TILT@elevate-ir.com
720.330.2829

Media Contact:
Leland Radovanovic
Trailblaze
TILT@trailblaze.co
845.200.5249


