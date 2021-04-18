Log in
    TLT   NZTLTE0003S8

TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED

(TLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 04/14
7.6 NZD   +0.13%
03:05pTilt Gets Higher Acquisition Offer, Won't Consider New Proposals
DJ
04/14Tilt Renewables shares halted as talks continue for better takeover deal
RE
03/16TILT RENEWABLES  : to grow the PowAR platform
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tilt Gets Higher Acquisition Offer, Won't Consider New Proposals

04/18/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Wind power company Tilt Renewables Ltd. said an investor consortium has increased its acquisition offer, fending off a rival proposal.

Tilt, which has wind farms in New Zealand and Australia, said Monday its minority shareholder Mercury NZ Ltd. and Australian investors, would pay a total of 3.07 billion New Zealand dollars ($2.9 billion).

On a per-share basis, the consortium which includes Australian sovereign wealth funds, has agreed to pay NZ$8.10 a share, up from NZ$7.80 a share.

Tilt, which was halted from trading last week after getting a rival offer, said it has now agreed to not "progress any competing proposals that may be presented."

The deal, which is supported by Tilt's 65.5% shareholder Infratil Ltd., is expected to be completed in August.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-21 1705ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
INFRATIL LIMITED 0.14% 7.01 End-of-day quote.-3.97%
MERCURY NZ LIMITED 1.34% 6.79 End-of-day quote.3.98%
TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED 0.13% 7.6 End-of-day quote.19.31%
Financials
Sales 2021 136 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
Net income 2021 10,7 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
Net Debt 2021 283 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 159x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 864 M 2 043 M 2 044 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 13,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Deion Mark Campbell Chief Executive Officer
Steven Symons Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bruce James Harker Chairman
Geoffrey Jon Campbell Swier Independent Director
Fiona Oliver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED19.31%2 043
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED39.00%11 170
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-7.44%4 300
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-14.50%3 270
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-3.03%1 776
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC3.00%1 066
