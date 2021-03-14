Tilt Renewables agrees to $2.1 bln deal in biggest NZ M&A this year

(Corrects last paragraph to make clear that Infratil, not Tilt,
rejected an offer from Australia's largest pension fund)
* Tilt valued at NZ$7.80/share
* Deal marks first major M&A activity in New Zealand this
year
* Meeting to vote on deal in about 4 months
March 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Tilt Renewables Ltd
said on Monday it would be acquired by a consortium
including its second-largest shareholder, AGL Energy Ltd
, and Australia's sovereign wealth fund, for NZ$2.94
billion ($2.10 billion).
The first major deal of the year in New Zealand, which comes
amid a push towards decarbonisation and clean energy, will see
Tilt shareholders get NZ$7.80 for every share, a 20.4% premium
to the company's share price at Friday's close.
Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR), a partnership
between AGL, investment manager QIC and the Future Fund, will
acquire Tilt's Australian business, while 19.9%-shareholder
Mercury NZ Ltd will buy its New Zealand business.
The deal will give the consortium access to the New
Zealand-based firm's 20 operational and under-development wind
farms in Australia and New Zealand.
"The board is pleased that, with these new owners, the
transition to renewables in Australia and New Zealand will
continue to accelerate," Tilt Chairman Bruce Harker said.
Infratil Ltd, Tilt's largest shareholder, and
Mercury NZ have agreed to vote in favour of the deal, the
company said, adding that a meeting to vote on the agreement
would likely be held in about four months.
In separate statements, Infratil said it expected to fetch
about NZ$1.93 billion from the sale of its 65.5% stake in Tilt,
while Mercury NZ said the deal would be immediately accretive
and add NZ$50 million to its 2022 earnings.
"Completion of the transaction will position Mercury NZ to
make an even more significant contribution to New Zealand's
de-carbonisation goals," said Mercury's chief executive, Vince
Hawksworth.
Tilt, which listed in New Zealand in 2016, granted access to
its books last month to a number of parties, while Infratil
rejected an offer from Australia's largest pension fund in
December last year.
($1 = 1.3974 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund
Blair and Peter Cooney)