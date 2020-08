TIM Participações S A : Mapa Consolidado - AGE 31.08.2020

Financials BRL USD Sales 2020 17 192 M 3 181 M 3 181 M Net income 2020 1 517 M 281 M 281 M Net Debt 2020 6 340 M 1 173 M 1 173 M P/E ratio 2020 24,1x Yield 2020 2,74% Capitalization 35 169 M 6 452 M 6 508 M EV / Sales 2020 2,41x EV / Sales 2021 2,24x Nbr of Employees 9 608 Free-Float 33,4% Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 18,77 BRL Last Close Price 14,53 BRL Spread / Highest target 51,4% Spread / Average Target 29,2% Spread / Lowest Target -10,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director Nicandro Durante Chairman Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer Carlo Filangieri Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. -7.28% 6 269 AT&T INC. -23.49% 213 047 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -14.81% 147 818 T-MOBILE US 46.95% 142 645 SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 34.50% 116 980 NTT DOCOMO, INC. 0.79% 93 789