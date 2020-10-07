TIM Participações S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 10.07.2020

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME 02.421.421/0001-11

NIRE 333.0032463-1

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 7th, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE:October 7th, 2020, at 10.00 a.m., by videoconference

PRESENCE: The Board of Directors' Meeting of the TIM S.A. ("Company") was held at the date, time and place mentioned above, with the presence of Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Carlo Filangieri, Carlo Nardello, Elisabetta Romano, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Sabrina Di Bartolomeo e Pietro Labriola, as provided in the 2nd paragraph of Section 25, of the Company's By-laws. Justified absence of Messrs. Agostino Nuzzolo and Carlo Nardello.

BOARD: Mr. Nicandro Durante - Chairman; and Mr. Jaques Horn - Secretary.

AGENDA: (1) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee;

To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Control and Risks Committee; (3) Presentation on the Board of Directors' members' Self-assessment Questionnaire format; and

To resolve on the payment proposal of the Company's interest on shareholders' equity ("JSCP").

RESOLUTIONS: Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussions of the subjects included on the Agenda, the Board Members, unanimously by those present and with the abstention of the legally restricted, decided to register the discussions as follows: