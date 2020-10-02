Log in
TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

10/02/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Publicly-Held Company

(merged into TIM S.A.)

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME):

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME):

02.421.421/0001-11

02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE):

Corporate Registry (NIRE):

33.300.324.631

33.300.276.963

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 05/Oct to 09/Oct

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "TIM" or "Company"), incorporating company of its parent company TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("TPAR") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Claudio Creo - Director of Cyber & Comercial ICT Security

Event: Forum editorial - Round Table

Date and time: October 08th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Link: www.forumeditorial.com.br/

Topics to be discussed: How to promote digital transformation, without neglecting information security?

Rio de Janeiro, October 02nd, 2020.

TIM Participações S.A.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 21:54:01 UTC
