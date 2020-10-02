TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

|
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
|
TIM S.A.
|
Publicly-Held Company
|
Publicly-Held Company
|
(merged into TIM S.A.)
|
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME):
|
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME):
|
02.421.421/0001-11
|
02.558.115/0001-21
|
Corporate Registry (NIRE):
|
Corporate Registry (NIRE):
|
33.300.324.631
|
33.300.276.963
|
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Participation in online events: 05/Oct to 09/Oct
TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "TIM" or "Company"), incorporating company of its parent company TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("TPAR") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:
Claudio Creo - Director of Cyber & Comercial ICT Security
Event: Forum editorial - Round Table
Date and time: October 08th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.
Link: www.forumeditorial.com.br/
Topics to be discussed: How to promote digital transformation, without neglecting information security?
Rio de Janeiro, October 02nd, 2020.
|
TIM Participações S.A.
|
TIM S.A.
|
Adrian Calaza
|
Adrian Calaza
|
Chief Financial Officer and
|
Chief Financial Officer and
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
Investor Relations Officer
