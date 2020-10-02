TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. TIM S.A. Publicly-Held Company Publicly-Held Company (merged into TIM S.A.) Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11 02.558.115/0001-21 Corporate Registry (NIRE): Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631 33.300.276.963

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 05/Oct to 09/Oct

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "TIM" or "Company"), incorporating company of its parent company TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("TPAR") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Claudio Creo - Director of Cyber & Comercial ICT Security

Event: Forum editorial - Round Table

Date and time: October 08th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Link: www.forumeditorial.com.br/

Topics to be discussed: How to promote digital transformation, without neglecting information security?

Rio de Janeiro, October 02nd, 2020.