TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 26/Oct to 30/Oct

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Marco Di Costanzo - Network Development Director

Event: Futurecom digital week

Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 2:20 p.m.

Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html

Topics to be discussed: The Importance of SDN / NFV in Network Slicing for 5G

Paulo Humberto Gouvea - Corporate Solutions Director

Event: Futurecom digital week

Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 3:50 p.m.

Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html

Topics to be discussed: While 5G is not coming: Using the Infrastructure available to meet the IoT Demand of different Businesses

João Gabriel Evangelista Aleixo - Innovation and Technology Specialist Event: RFI TIP Wireless Backhaul

Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 6:00 a.m.

Link: https://opensofthaulrfiresultsannounce.splashthat.com/

Topics to be discussed: Current context of Wirelless Backhaul technologies; motivations for launching the RFI; description of the OpenSofthaul solution specified by the operators; announcement of the best rated suppliers in the RFI.

Marco Di Costanzo - Network Development Director

Event: Live about 5G with Marcelo Tas

Date and time: October 28th, 2020, at 8:00 p.m

Link: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcelotas/

Topics to be discussed: What are the differences between 4G and 5G and what they change in your life?