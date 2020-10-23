TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

TIM S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11
Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Participation in online events: 26/Oct to 30/Oct
TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:
Marco Di Costanzo - Network Development Director
Event: Futurecom digital week
Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 2:20 p.m.
Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html
Topics to be discussed: The Importance of SDN / NFV in Network Slicing for 5G
Paulo Humberto Gouvea - Corporate Solutions Director
Event: Futurecom digital week
Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 3:50 p.m.
Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html
Topics to be discussed: While 5G is not coming: Using the Infrastructure available to meet the IoT Demand of different Businesses
João Gabriel Evangelista Aleixo - Innovation and Technology Specialist Event: RFI TIP Wireless Backhaul
Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 6:00 a.m.
Link: https://opensofthaulrfiresultsannounce.splashthat.com/
Topics to be discussed: Current context of Wirelless Backhaul technologies; motivations for launching the RFI; description of the OpenSofthaul solution specified by the operators; announcement of the best rated suppliers in the RFI.
Marco Di Costanzo - Network Development Director
Event: Live about 5G with Marcelo Tas
Date and time: October 28th, 2020, at 8:00 p.m
Link: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcelotas/
Topics to be discussed: What are the differences between 4G and 5G and what they change in your life?
Auana Mattar - TI Director Event: Futurecom digital week
Date and time: October 29th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.
Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html
Topics to be discussed: TIM transforms self-service to IBM's artificial intelligence customers
Leandro Guerra - Institutional Relations Manager
Event: Tecnologia para o Agronegócio
Date and time: October 28th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m
Link: www.fiee.com.br/pt-br/webinars/fiee-talks-tecnologia-para-agronegocio.html
Topics to be discussed: How digital transformation drives competitiveness in the field
Event: Cultura e Eventos OABSP
Date and time: October 29th, 2020, at 6:00 p.m
Link: www.youtube.com/c/CulturaeEventosOABSP/featured
Topics to be discussed: The Border Between Agribusiness and Telecommunications - 5G and Perspectives for the Future
Leonardo Capdeville - Chief Technology Information Officer
Event: Futurecom digital week
Date and time: October 30th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html
Topics to be discussed: Accelerating the adoption of 5G by Building a Collaboration and Innovation Ecosystem
Rio de Janeiro, October 23rd, 2020.
TIM S.A.
Adrian Calaza
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
