TIM Participações S.A.    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/09
13.46 BRL   -0.88%
10/23TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
10/15TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
10/09TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

10/23/2020 | 09:25pm EDT

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 26/Oct to 30/Oct

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Marco Di Costanzo - Network Development Director

Event: Futurecom digital week

Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 2:20 p.m.

Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html

Topics to be discussed: The Importance of SDN / NFV in Network Slicing for 5G

Paulo Humberto Gouvea - Corporate Solutions Director

Event: Futurecom digital week

Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 3:50 p.m.

Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html

Topics to be discussed: While 5G is not coming: Using the Infrastructure available to meet the IoT Demand of different Businesses

João Gabriel Evangelista Aleixo - Innovation and Technology Specialist Event: RFI TIP Wireless Backhaul

Date and time: October 27th, 2020, at 6:00 a.m.

Link: https://opensofthaulrfiresultsannounce.splashthat.com/

Topics to be discussed: Current context of Wirelless Backhaul technologies; motivations for launching the RFI; description of the OpenSofthaul solution specified by the operators; announcement of the best rated suppliers in the RFI.

Marco Di Costanzo - Network Development Director

Event: Live about 5G with Marcelo Tas

Date and time: October 28th, 2020, at 8:00 p.m

Link: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcelotas/

Topics to be discussed: What are the differences between 4G and 5G and what they change in your life?

Auana Mattar - TI Director Event: Futurecom digital week

Date and time: October 29th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html

Topics to be discussed: TIM transforms self-service to IBM's artificial intelligence customers

Leandro Guerra - Institutional Relations Manager

Event: Tecnologia para o Agronegócio

Date and time: October 28th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m

Link: www.fiee.com.br/pt-br/webinars/fiee-talks-tecnologia-para-agronegocio.html

Topics to be discussed: How digital transformation drives competitiveness in the field

Event: Cultura e Eventos OABSP

Date and time: October 29th, 2020, at 6:00 p.m

Link: www.youtube.com/c/CulturaeEventosOABSP/featured

Topics to be discussed: The Border Between Agribusiness and Telecommunications - 5G and Perspectives for the Future

Leonardo Capdeville - Chief Technology Information Officer

Event: Futurecom digital week

Date and time: October 30th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

Link: www.futurecom.com.br/pt/digital-week.html

Topics to be discussed: Accelerating the adoption of 5G by Building a Collaboration and Innovation Ecosystem

Rio de Janeiro, October 23rd, 2020.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 01:24:04 UTC

