TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

TIM S.A. Publicly-Held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11 Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631 NOTICE TO THE MARKET Participation in online events: 03/Nov to 09/Nov TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows: Renato Ciuchini - Strategy &Transformation Officer Event: DCD Brasil Virtual Date and time: November 03rd, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Link: www.datacenterdynamics.com/br/eventos/brasil/2020-virtual/ Topics to be discussed: Acceleration of the digital transformation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the Brazilian technological infrastructure Event: Instituto ProPague Date and time: November 05th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Link: www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Instituto+ProPague Topics to be discussed: Innovations in the Banco Central Agenda Marco Di Costanzo - Network Development Director Event: DCD Brasil Virtual Date and time: November 04th, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Link: www.datacenterdynamics.com/br/eventos/brasil/2020-virtual/ Topics to be discussed: TIM's journey towards 5G Event: TIM Talks Link: www.youtube.com/user/tim Leonardo Capdeville - Chief Technology Information Officer Date and time: November 06th, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Topics to be discussed: Impact of digitalization on TIM, habits and consumption, and how this transformation can affect TIM; challenges and opportunities for which we must be prepared.

Adrian Calaza - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer Date and time: November 06th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Topics to be discussed: The transformations of the telecommunications sector in the vision of the capital market, and the opportunities and challenges for operators in the search for multiple forms of communication to reach different types of investors. Maria Antonietta Russo - Human Resources & Organization Officer Date and time: November 06th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Topics to be discussed: The reinforcement of initiatives ESG with the Coronavirus; how was the path of Sustainability to ESG and its evolution, before the various audiences. Renato Ciuchini - Strategy &Transformation Officer Date and time: November 06th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Topics to be discussed: Transformation of the payment and financial system, and generation of new opportunities with the launch of the PIX by the Central Bank and the introduction of open banking. Mario Girasole - Regulatory and Institutional Affairs Officer Date and time: November 09th, às 2:00 p.m. Topics to be discussed: The reality of 5G in some countries and the expectation to guide and promote the digital revolution in Brazil; the role played by the radio frequency auction model; how international experience can help us to deepen future perspectives. Marco Di Costanzo - Diretor de Network Development Date and time: November 09th, às 3:30 p.m. Topics to be discussed: How the new generation will induce a profound technological transformation, driving new use cases and new business models, enabling the development of several economic sectors and social development. Rio de Janeiro, October 30th, 2020. TIM S.A. Adrian Calaza Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

