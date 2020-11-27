TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

Log in
TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 30/Nov to 04/Dec

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Janilson Bezerra - Executive Manager of Innovation & Business Development

Event: IDEAS FOR MILK 2020 - 5th STARTUPS CHALLENGE.

Date and time: December 03rd, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/videosEmbrapa

Topics to be discussed: The Digital Transformation scenario in the Brazilian market with special focus on the digital transformation of Agribusiness; The power of entrepreneurship and innovation in digital transformation; The transformation of agribusiness and foodtechs.

Rio de Janeiro, November 27th, 2020.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Classificado como Público

Financials
Sales 2019 17 377 M 3 262 M 3 262 M
Net income 2019 3 622 M 680 M 680 M
Net Debt 2019 7 083 M 1 330 M 1 330 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
Yield 2019 2,62%
Capitalization 32 579 M 5 783 M 6 115 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 608
Free-Float -
