TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

TIM S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11
Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Participation in online events: 30/Nov to 04/Dec
TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:
Janilson Bezerra - Executive Manager of Innovation & Business Development
Event: IDEAS FOR MILK 2020 - 5th STARTUPS CHALLENGE.
Date and time: December 03rd, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/videosEmbrapa
Topics to be discussed: The Digital Transformation scenario in the Brazilian market with special focus on the digital transformation of Agribusiness; The power of entrepreneurship and innovation in digital transformation; The transformation of agribusiness and foodtechs.
Rio de Janeiro, November 27th, 2020.
TIM S.A.
Adrian Calaza
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
