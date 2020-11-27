TIM Participações S A : Next Lives Scheduled

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 30/Nov to 04/Dec

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Janilson Bezerra - Executive Manager of Innovation & Business Development

Event: IDEAS FOR MILK 2020 - 5th STARTUPS CHALLENGE.

Date and time: December 03rd, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/videosEmbrapa

Topics to be discussed: The Digital Transformation scenario in the Brazilian market with special focus on the digital transformation of Agribusiness; The power of entrepreneurship and innovation in digital transformation; The transformation of agribusiness and foodtechs.

Rio de Janeiro, November 27th, 2020.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

