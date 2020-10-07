TIM Participações S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

TIM S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11
Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631
NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU in the process of changing to B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), informs that its Board of Directors approved today, October 07th, 2020, the distribution of R$ 500,000,000.00 (five hundred million Reais) as Interest on Shareholders' Equity.
Payment will be made by November 30th, 2020, and October 19th, 2020 is the date for identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values. Thus, the shares acquired after that date will be ex-Intereston Shareholders' Equity rights.
1 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:
|
|
Gross value per share
|
Total amount
|
Interest on Shareholders' Equity
|
R$ 0.206542925
|
R$ 500,000,000.00
The amount per share is estimated and may be modified as a result of the disposal of treasury shares to attend the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.
2 - WITHHOLDING TAX:
-
15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.
-
The shareholders mentioned above must prove this condition by October 19th, 2020 by means of an exemption letter, which should be sent first to the electronic address - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br- and, subsequently, the hard copy should be mailed to Banco Bradesco S/A - Cidade de Deus, s/n, Vila Yara - Osasco/SP - CEP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo - Departamento de Ações e custódia - Escrituração de Ativos.
3 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):
-
The Interest on Shareholders' Equity related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents;
-
Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A;
-
Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and
-
Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address informed on item 2.2.
Rio de Janeiro, October 07th, 2020.
TIM S.A.
Adrian Calaza
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
TIM Participações SA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 21:29:03 UTC