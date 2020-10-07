TIM Participações S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU in the process of changing to B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), informs that its Board of Directors approved today, October 07th, 2020, the distribution of R$ 500,000,000.00 (five hundred million Reais) as Interest on Shareholders' Equity.

Payment will be made by November 30th, 2020, and October 19th, 2020 is the date for identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values. Thus, the shares acquired after that date will be ex-Intereston Shareholders' Equity rights.

1 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:

Gross value per share Total amount Interest on Shareholders' Equity R$ 0.206542925 R$ 500,000,000.00

The amount per share is estimated and may be modified as a result of the disposal of treasury shares to attend the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

2 - WITHHOLDING TAX:

15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation. The shareholders mentioned above must prove this condition by October 19 th , 2020 by means of an exemption letter, which should be sent first to the electronic address - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br - and, subsequently, the hard copy should be mailed to Banco Bradesco S/A - Cidade de Deus, s/n, Vila Yara - Osasco/SP - CEP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo - Departamento de Ações e custódia - Escrituração de Ativos.

3 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):

The Interest on Shareholders' Equity related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents; Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A; Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address informed on item 2.2.

Rio de Janeiro, October 07th, 2020.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer