Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participações S.A.    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM Participações S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ANTICIPATION OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' CAPITAL PAYMENT

1 - PAYMENT ANTICIPATION FROM 11/30/2020 TO 11/10/2020:

TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) informs that it will anticipate, to November 10th, 2020, the payment of Interest on Equity ("IOE"), informed to the market in Notice to Shareholders of October 07th, 2020, in the amount of R$ 500,000,000.00 (five hundred million Reais), initially scheduled for payment on November 30th, 2020.

The Company notes that the date for identification of the shareholders entitled to receive such amounts was established as October 19th, 2020, and the shares acquired after this date were ex-IOE distribution rights.

2 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:

Gross value per share

Total amount

IOE

R$ 0.206542925

R$ 500,000,000.00

3 - WITHHOLDING TAX:

15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.

4 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):

The IOE related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A.

  • Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents; Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A; and

Payment of IOE by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and

Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br.

Rio de Janeiro, October 30, 2020.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 21:59:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
06:35pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
06:00pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
10/28TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : and FCA close unprecedented partnership for connected ca..
PU
10/27TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
10/23TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
10/15TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
10/09TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
10/07TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
10/07TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 10.07.2020
PU
10/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Deadline for payment of dissenting shareholders and comm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 17 377 M 3 026 M 3 026 M
Net income 2019 3 622 M 631 M 631 M
Net Debt 2019 7 083 M 1 234 M 1 234 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
Yield 2019 2,62%
Capitalization 32 579 M 5 783 M 5 674 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 608
Free-Float -
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group