  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/18 01:20:58 pm
13.52 BRL   -1.89%
02/17Fed's messaging on pivot gets high marks from Wall Street
RE
02/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Amazon, Walmart, Tesla, Apple...
02/17Airbus hopes for amicable solution in deadlocked Qatar dispute
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

After subway attacks, New York to increase patrols, expand outreach to mentally ill

02/18/2022 | 12:57pm EST
A woman waits for a NYC subway, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as a man wearing a protective face mask sits inside a passing train in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York will seek to make the city's subway system safer by increasing police patrols and expanding outreach to the mentally ill, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday, responding to a series of recent attacks on passengers.

The plan will expand psychiatric services in the city and, starting next week, send teams of clinicians, social workers, and police officers to urge mentally ill and homeless New Yorkers in the subway to seek help, they said.

An unusual number of passengers have been pushed onto the subway tracks by random assailants in recent months, including a Manhattan woman, Michelle Go, who was killed in January. Her murder was seen as part of a surge in hate-driven attacks against Asian Americans.

"The vast majority of the unhoused and mentally ill, let's be clear on this, are not dangerous," Adams told reporters at a Manhattan subway station. But "we have to be honest" about the increase in subway violence due to spiking homelessness in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outreach teams will canvass subway platforms, stairwells and entrances to make contact with homeless individuals and follow up with housing support for them. Riders will see an increased police presence, Adams said, promising that officers would not be "heavy handed."

Speaking at the news conference, Hochul said the plan sought to reassure frightened riders, such as "Asian women who go down in the subway and have to literally have their back against the wall because of the very real fear that something could happen to them."

The plan builds on other recent efforts to crack down on subway crime. Since the city's police department began sweeping the subway system more frequently in January, officers have conducted more than 115,000 station inspections city-wide, said Keechant Sewell, the New York City police commissioner.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; editing by Diane Craft and Tim Ahmann)

By Julia Harte


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 123 M 3 507 M 3 507 M
Net income 2021 2 241 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2021 5 247 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 33 353 M 6 455 M 6 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,78 BRL
Average target price 18,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.4.79%6 455
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.77%224 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED16.45%149 310
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.30%103 270
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.38%101 270
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.74%92 928